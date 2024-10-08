Share
President Joe Biden gives remarks during a briefing on the ongoing hurricane season in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden gives remarks during a briefing on the ongoing hurricane season in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Vulgar Joe: Book Reveals What Biden Calls Trump, Other Leaders Behind Closed Doors

 By Randy DeSoto  October 8, 2024 at 3:45pm
President Joe Biden’s language about former President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and others can get quite foul, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.

In “War,” the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist wrote that while Biden’s references to Trump in public are measured — saying things like “my predecessor” or “the former guy” — behind closed doors it’s a different story, CNN reported.

“That f***ing a**hole” is one way he speaks of the 45th president.

Biden has also used the f-bomb when referring to Netanyahu, according to Woodward.

“That son of a b****, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f***ing guy!” Biden said of the prime minister to one of his associates in the spring of 2024 as Israel’s war in Gaza intensified.

Biden exclaimed after Russia invades Ukraine in February 2022, “That f***ing [Vladimir] Putin. Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil.”

The 46th president has even said that his former boss, Barack Obama, “f***ed up” by not taking Putin’s intention to invade Ukraine’s Crimea region more seriously in 2014.

Overall, CNN concluded, based on Woodward’s book, that Biden “swears a lot.”

Should leaders be allowed to use vulgar language behind closed doors?

Biden’s quick temper and profane mouth have been chronicled multiple times during his presidency.

In May 2021, The New York Times headlined that behind Biden’s “folksy demeanor” is a “short fuse.”

Axios reported in July 2023 the president’s vulgar outbursts have included: “G** dammit, how the f*** don’t you know this?,” “Don’t f***ing bulls*** me!” and “Get the f*** out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides.

All this calls to mind Biden’s tirade against Trump and the MAGA Republicans conveyed in a speech before a red-lit Independence Hall in September 2022.

While he didn’t use profanity, one got the sense he wanted to.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people,” he added.

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” Biden proclaimed.

Talk about heated rhetoric employed in an effort to demonize half the country.

Clearly Joe Biden has anger issues.

