Vulnerable AOC Officially Gets Primary Challenger

In just one year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone from a virtual unknown to arguably one of the two or three most famous hard-left elected politicians in America. She began her journey by knocking off a political heavyweight — former New York Rep. Joseph Crowley, widely considered a potential successor to Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader in the House — in a primary election.

Strange as it may seem, Ocasio-Cortez could be consigned to the very same fate next summer.

According to The Hill, Badrun Khan, a local Queens activist, announced a primary challenge on Wednesday to Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District.

Little is known thus far about Khan. According to her website, she was born in New York to Bengali immigrants and is “heavily involved in her Bengali Community throughout the city.” Fox News reports she serves on Queens Community Board 2.

“Badrun was born in New York and raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. She is married and is a proud mother of two beautiful teen-age daughters,” the website states.

“As a child growing up in NYC during the 1970’s, Badrun experienced her families [sic] struggles to provide a good life for their children. Badrun’s parents were hard working individuals, they worked countless hours in their own small business and instilled the value of education and hard work to their children.

“Social life was not always easy and Badrun experienced how difficult it was being the lone Bengali Muslim in her class. Badrun fully understands that her life’s experiences and the benefits of living in a culturally diverse community offered invaluable lessons that stay with her today.”

Khan is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College and has worked as a financial officer in “a large school” for the last seven years. She filed her papers with the Federal Election Commission in July.

There isn’t exactly a whole lot of information besides a long bio on her website. She’s in favor of expanding Social Security and Medicare benefits which, hey, join the club. She doesn’t mention that she’s for “Medicare for all.” There’s no mention of a Green New Deal or anything that ambitious, either.

However, one can get a pretty good idea regarding how she plans to take Ocasio-Cortez down simply by looking at her slogan: “REAL Results… Not Empty Promises.”

If you’re living in New York’s 14th Congressional District and were expecting Ocasio-Cortez to fight vigorously for your neighborhood, you’d better hope your neighborhood’s needs align with whatever government mega-program can get some play on MSNBC.

Ocasio-Cortez has been especially busy since she took office in January — before that, really — but how much of that work specifically benefits Queens and the Bronx is beyond me. She’s probably best known as the author of the Green New Deal and for being a member of “the squad,” which is kind of like the lower chamber’s version of the Wu-Tang Clan if no one in the Wu-Tang Clan could rap.

She’s told us all that we have 12 years left to do something about global warming or the world will end.

She’s said our asylum policies should be altered to take in “climate refugees.”

She helped chase Amazon away from New York City, costing her community thousands of jobs.

She’s championed millennials as the first generation to protest government.

She’s made Nancy Pelosi look like a voice of moderation and experience.

But as for specifically representing the 14th Congressional District of New York? Unless it’s on Colbert’s show, not really. And that’s why she’s surprisingly vulnerable to a challenge in the primaries.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that a “survey, commissioned by the decidedly anti-Ocasio-Cortez ‘Stop The AOC’ political action committee, found that 47% of Democrats in the 14th Congressional District view her favorably and 29% unfavorably, with 24% unsure.”

“Asked if they supported Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts to ‘ruin the Amazon deal that would have created 25,000 jobs in the neighborhood,’ 37% said yes, 35% said no with 28% unsure,” the Post stated.

“After surveying voters in 817 Democratic homes in the district, it’s clear Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is not sitting well with the voters she was elected to serve. The opportunity for a new voice is prevalent in the Democratic primary, and the electorate is ready to take action in 2020,” said Justin Greiss, a member of the group that conducted the poll, according to the Post.

The survey is obviously biased, but the push-poll still shows there’s some weakness for Ocasio-Cortez. She represents the Justice Democrats, not the 14th District. And, as of right now, she’s not particularly concerned about any opposition.

“I just focus on delivering for my district and doing the best job. I try not to focus too much on other folks in the field,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Hill.

That probably suits Badrun Khan just fine.

After all, that’s probably what Joe Crowley was thinking at this point in 2017, too.

