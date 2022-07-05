A Washington woman who runs a sex shop wants to bring the kids into her store for a day of learning.

Jenn Mason, who is also a director on the Bellingham school board, is offering what she called the “Uncringe Academy” at her sex shop, called WinkWink, with two age groups targeted. One class will be for kids aged 9 to 12; the other will be for kids 13 to 17, according to KTTH-AM.

The class will have nuggets on “sexual anatomy for pleasure,” “kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities,” and “gender and sexual identities,” radio host Jason Rantz wrote in a post on KTTH-AM.

According to Rantz, Mason does not have formal training, but she worked at a rape crisis center and says she is a certified sex educator through the American College of Sexologists and a certified sex coach through the Sexology Institute.

Mason emailed Rantz about the planned classes, noting that this was a business enterprise and not part of her work with the school district.

Her website stated that “topics will vary for developmental appropriateness.”

Mason said in her email that the topic of “safer sex practices” for 9- to 12-year-olds is “not generally covered as a main topic in this course except as it relates to consent, communication and safety.”

“The class for 9- to 12-year-olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies and sexuality. We focus on what makes healthy vs. unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining ‘sex’ and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities,” Mason wrote.

“This course includes understanding the basics of sexual anatomy, including the names and function of body parts related to reproduction and pleasure. We also cover the basics of biological sex, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.”

Mason said she does not teach any set definition of sex.

“While some people think of sex as only being when a penis goes in a vagina, ‘sex’ can really be any activity that a person does with themselves or others to become aroused,” she said. “There’s no such thing as ‘real’ sex, and it’s OK if your definition of sex is different from someone else’s.”

Rantz commented on the class, calling it “inappropriate.”

“I’ll give Mason the benefit of the doubt: I think she’s well-intentioned. But this clearly goes too far,” he wrote.

“It’s not appropriate to teach prepubescent children about sexual pleasure, solo and partnered sexual acts or confuse them on gender identity,” he wrote.

“It’s undoubtedly beneficial to teach teens the basics of sexual education, free from political influence. It’s also important that teens feel more comfortable talking to parents, guardians or trusted adults about issues that are usually awkward to discuss.”

“But it’s equally important to avoid sexualizing kids (which obviously happens if you’re specifically discussing sex acts) or introducing topics at too early an age,” he wrote.

He also noted that parents who send their children to the sessions might discover there is an agenda being promoted.

“And when the topic of gender identity comes up, especially in the context of a left-wing public figure, it’s often exploitative; an adult who uses children to push an agenda on kids that is often confusing and almost always not based on sound science,” he wrote.

Jenn Mason, a school board director for Bellingham Public Schools, owns WinkWink, a “sex shop delighting in expertly-curated sex and body products, lingerie, and books.”https://t.co/titQz4Zo9h — WACH FOX (@wachfox) May 18, 2022

In March, Mason’s shop offered “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” for children between the ages 0 and 18, calling it a “stage for young queer voices in our community,” according to Fox News.

