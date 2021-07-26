Path 27
'Wait Until After We Get Proper Election Results': Trump Sends a Major Warning to Senate Republicans

Dillon Burroughs July 26, 2021 at 8:15am
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday urging Senate Republicans not to agree to an infrastructure deal “until after we get proper election results.”

“Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on the so-called ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill. Mitch McConnell and his small group of RINOS wants nothing more than to get a deal done at any cost to prove that he can work with the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump said.

“It is so important to him that he is agreeing to almost anything,” he added.

Instead of working with Democrats, Trump urged Senate Republicans to wait until they were in a better negotiating position.

“Don’t do the infrastructure deal, wait until after we get proper election results in 2022 or otherwise, and regain a strong negotiating stance,” the former president said.

The emphasis on “proper election results” appears to have been intentional. Trump has repeatedly claimed widespread election fraud was responsible for his re-election loss, though no court has yet ruled that fraud affected the final results.

Trump concluded his statement with strong words to his fellow GOP colleagues: “Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left play you for weak fools and losers!”

The 2022 midterm elections continue to point toward gains for Republicans. In the House, Democrats hold a slim margin, with many expecting the GOP to regain control in 2022.

The is currently a 50-50 tie in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as an official tiebreaker when needed. However, a 60-vote supermajority is required for most legislation thanks to the Senate filibuster, keeping Democrats from passing some of their key legislation during Biden’s term.

Several key Senate seats are up for grabs in 2022, though it is less certain whether Republicans will be able to gain an advantage. Most Democratic senators up for re-election in 2022 represent strongly partisan states.

Recently, rumors have spread regarding former NFL star Herschel Walker running as a GOP Senate candidate in Georgia against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a March statement.

“He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” he continued.

The Georgia Senate runoffs resulted in two Republicans losing their seats — incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — in a somewhat surprising sweep for Democrats.

Walker has never held political office and currently resides in the state of Texas.

However, this early endorsement by the president could help flip Warnock’s seat red, potentially changing the balance of power in the Senate.

Tags:
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




