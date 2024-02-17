The dark cloud of a good deed hangs over a Michigan restaurant, because days after it made the news over a massive tip left by a customer, the server who received the tip was fired.

The saga began on Feb. 5, when a man had $32.43 worth of breakfast at the Mason Jar Café in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He left a $10,000 tip, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“I just gave him a hug. I didn’t even know his name at that point, but I gave him a hug. He then told me he left her a memorial of someone very dear to him and he wanted to do something kind and generous in her name,” Linsey Boyd, his server said then, according to WSBT-TV.

Boyd went from being bouncy to being bounced a few days later, when she was fired even as the news of the good deed was making the rounds of the media and social media

Boyd made a now-deleted Facebook post in which she said “drama ensued” after the $10,000 tip was shared, as the anonymous benefactor had requested, “and in an attempt to diffuse the situation and resolve any rumors, things became even worse,” the Free Press reported.

She said she was asked to take first Sunday and then Monday off, and then on Tuesday was told she had been fired.

“One week I’m such an amazing, hardworking employee, awesome mother … couldn’t have happened to a better person. Now, I’m without a job, for the first time since I was 15 years old,” her post said.

They make people work for crap wages, and when they get tipped a large amount like this, they think they are entitled to some of it. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor needs to be boycotted for this. Let them lose business for their rash decision. — Musicatto (@AudioCDSound) February 16, 2024

Is there more to this firing than the restaurant is admitting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (1910 Votes) No: 7% (134 Votes)

The Mason Jar Café posted its version on Facebook, noting “We can not comment on the nature of her losing her job due to labor laws and to protect the staff involved.”

The post said Boyd’s firing “had nothing to do with the tip. She did receive the entire tip, she did not pay taxes on it (the business did). Yes, she shared the tip at the request of the man that left it.”

“We do truly care about our staff,” the post said, outlining how it has retained staff for years, adding, “We hope it is clear this was not a decision made lightly or hastily.”

An anonymous customer asked his Mason Jar Cafe waitress, Linsey Boyd, to share the $10,000 windfall with her co-workers — which she did. Now, she no longer works there. https://t.co/ol8TyP3NBD — WNDU (@16NewsNow) February 15, 2024

Co-owner Jayme Cousins said the tip was not the reason Boyd was fired, but indicated it was part of the story, according to Mlive.

“When something this big happens, people act certain ways and if there’s issues with somebody to begin with, this can cause it to be even worse,” Cousins said. “And then it all just kind of blows up.”

She said the restaurant has been hit by “cancel culture” because of the number of people supporting Boyd.

Server fired after receiving $10K tip, but owners say it has nothing to do with viral gesture: ‘Purely a business decision’ https://t.co/0n6MHCJAfX pic.twitter.com/kY5ISyz1yh — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2024

“They’re calling the restaurant, they’re harassing my staff, they’re telling us to burn in hell,” Cousins said. “It’s just been horrible.”

Boyd told WNDU-TV on Wednesday that after all the drama, she “drove out of town this morning to spend time with family and get away.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.