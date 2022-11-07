Walker Flips the Script on Biden After Being Labeled Threat to Democracy - Only Takes 1 Quick Reminder

During a televised address last week, President Joe Biden attempted to convince American voters that a vote for Republicans would be akin to a vote for destroying democracy, or something to that effect — his message was about as clear as mud.

“I’m not the only one who sees it. Recent polls have shown that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe our democracy at — is at risk, that our democracy is under threat. They too see that democracy is on the ballot this year, and they’re deeply concerned about it,” the president said, according to the White House transcript.

However, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker turned the tables on the president, insisting during a recent Fox News interview with host Maria Bartiromo that the only true threat to Democracy is President Biden himself.







“When you have a president talking about the biggest threat to democracy, it [seems to be] electing a Republican. But I want everyone that is listening to me, the biggest threat to democracy is to have him at the White House,” Walker said.

Walker was referencing language and insults used by the Biden White House and top Democrats to convince American voters that “MAGA Republicans,” also called “election deniers,” pose an existential threat to American democracy.

The former football star pointed to examples of Democrats making bad calls as far as the U.S. economy is concerned. One example he provided was his opponent, Democratic Sen. Ralphael Warnock, voting against the Keystone XL pipeline project.

Walker said Warnock’s vote against the pipeline project “put us in an international threat, I think right now that’s a threat, it’s a security threat, going to our enemies to ask for energy, that’s a threat, that’s the biggest threat to democracy,” Walker said.

He added, “The biggest threat to democracy is to have the people, the Democrats right now leading this country, because they seem to be taking this country in the wrong direction, and I think Americans see that and know that.”

As Walker pointed out, it’s easy to argue that the genuine threat to democracy in this country is Biden’s White House and the policies and decisions it has made over the past two years that have taken this great nation far off the tracks of success and prosperity.

With record-high inflation that could worsen before it gets better, energy crises ranging from diesel shortages to high gas prices, a wide-open southern border, out-of-control crime, and grocery bills that feel like they’re at least double what they were under former President Donald Trump, it’s evident that much of the blame can be placed on the decisions made by Biden and Democratic leadership.

Walker’s argument echoed his previous statements with Fox News host Jesse Watters last Thursday, Breitbart reported.

Herschel Walker: “The biggest threat to democracy is Joe Biden being in the White House. #wut pic.twitter.com/1dvgALiphZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2022

“The biggest threat in democracy is with Senator Warnock and Joe Biden with this high inflation. And that’s a threat to democracy right there. The biggest threat to democracy is the crime that they’ve let come on the streets. And all this has happened in less than two years that they’ve been in, at the White House. And I think that is sad. I think it’s a shame. That’s one reason I decided to run because it’s time for a change, doesn’t seem that they care about this country.”

Walker’s campaign has received good news over the past week as the polls, leading up to Nov. 8, have shown that his neck-and-neck race with Warnock has tightened considerably.

FiveThirtyEight’s polling data on Monday, less than 24 hours before Election Day, indicated that Walker is “slightly favored” to win the Senate race.

Only time will tell what the outcome of the Nov. 8 midterms holds, but if Republicans manage to take control of Congress, it’ll be the first step in ending this absolute nightmare we’ve experienced since the day Biden took office.

