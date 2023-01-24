'He Was Walking Sunshine': Accomplished Model Dies at Age 27

A 27-year-old fashion model has died, with no cause of death revealed.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away,” Jason Kanner with Soul Artist Management wrote Monday on Instagram.

“Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking his optimism when something didn’t work out. When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind,” he wrote.

Ruehlemann was a native of Mahwah, New Jersey, who was studying psychology when, in 2017, he left behind his studies for a career as a fashion model, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Sun quoted Ruehlemann’s LinkedIn bio as indicating he would return to college someday.

“I’ve always planned on finishing my education, and secondly because the skills and experience I’ve learned from the last 5 years of full-time modeling, traveling and socializing with people from all over the world has taught me more about how people work than any psychology class ever could,” he wrote.

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann dead at 27 https://t.co/8TBgivnn8B pic.twitter.com/x0K7aLEs8F — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2023

Fellow model Lexi Wood, who indicated she had known Ruehlmann for years, expressed her affection for Ruehlemann on Instagram.

“I can’t even fathom a world where I would ever have to be writing this … I think what was the most special thing about him was that he was walking sunshine, he made everyone feel like they were the most special in the room, when he went anywhere it was like there was a light beam on him,” she wrote.

After explaining that she had loved Ruehlemann since she was 15, she wrote, “His love will eternally flow through this world.”

“I was with Jeremy on Thursday and in that moment I didn’t know that kissing you and holding you for the millionth time would be the most memorable day of my life.”

“I promise to keep doing what we promised eachother when we were laying on a mattress on the floor when we were teenagers. Jexi forever,” she concluded.

Rest in peace, Jeremy Ruehlemann 💔

(Photo by: Matthieu Dortomb) pic.twitter.com/iyPoEDI3dz — Poison Paradise (@PoisonParadise) January 23, 2023

Fashion designer Christian Siriano also took to Instagram to explain his emotions.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he wrote.

“This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever,” he continued.

“I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please.”

