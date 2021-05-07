Wall of Silencing
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
How many times do you have to wear a shirt before you can’t realistically act surprised that you owned it? It sounds like a strange hypothetical, but it’s a question […]
President Joe Biden this week issued a proclamation for Thursday’s National Day of Prayer which failed to mention God, but was heavy on rhetoric with relation to causes in which […]
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday in a tweet over her explanation for the “root causes” of the immigration crisis at the nation’s southern […]
A new poll found that a majority of Americans eligible to vote do not see President Joe Biden as competent enough to deal with terrorism. According to the Rasmussen poll, […]
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on Thursday replaced the term “women” with “birthing people” in an attempt to include the transgender community while discussing child mortality during a House […]
Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida torpedoed Facebook for censoring and banning conservatives such as former President Donald Trump while encouraging mass illegal immigration by allowing predatory human smugglers to […]
The GOP-led Texas state House approved a voting reform bill around 3 a.m. Friday after a long battle with state Democrats, making it the nation’s most populous state to pass […]
Getting the job done for Amazon means leaving a few shattered rules in the wake of speeding delivery trucks, according to a new report. The report from Motherboard claims drivers […]
To any who may believe cancel culture isn’t real: This officer begs to differ. Sara Erwin, a New Jersey police officer, was allegedly fired due to a Facebook post in […]