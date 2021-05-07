Wall of Silencing
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
It seems like we’re expected to wear masks everywhere, right? Of course, airplanes are no exception. And the penalty for flying unmasked or being deemed “unruly” could be enough to […]
In the wake of the death of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, in April, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a picture of the police officer who shot the […]
A New Jersey school nurse has been suspended without pay since April 20 for refusing to wear a mask and for criticizing her school district’s onerous mask mandate, calling it […]
How many times do you have to wear a shirt before you can’t realistically act surprised that you owned it? It sounds like a strange hypothetical, but it’s a question […]
President Joe Biden this week issued a proclamation for Thursday’s National Day of Prayer which failed to mention God, but was heavy on rhetoric with relation to causes in which […]
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday in a tweet over her explanation for the “root causes” of the immigration crisis at the nation’s southern […]
A new poll found that a majority of Americans eligible to vote do not see President Joe Biden as competent enough to deal with terrorism. According to the Rasmussen poll, […]
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on Thursday replaced the term “women” with “birthing people” in an attempt to include the transgender community while discussing child mortality during a House […]
Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida torpedoed Facebook for censoring and banning conservatives such as former President Donald Trump while encouraging mass illegal immigration by allowing predatory human smugglers to […]