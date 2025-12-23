Share
Attendees stand for the National Anthem during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 2025.
Attendees stand for the National Anthem during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Walloping Poll Results from TPUSA's AmericaFest Show Vast Majority of MAGA Support Israel, Know Islam Is Mortal Threat to the West

 By Bryan Chai  December 23, 2025 at 9:53am
If you’re a conservative that spends any amount of time on social media, you’re probably aware of the divisive issue plaguing the right: Israel.

It’s no secret that a number of influencers have made their brand entirely about “It’s the Jews!” of late, and aren’t exactly hiding what would be called anti-Semitism at just about any other point in history.

Now, to be clear, this is not to say that there aren’t good faith criticisms about the way in which the Israeli government conducts itself at times. But those good faith criticisms are largely drowned out by the anti-Semitic bad faith criticisms — at least online.

And no example of that is clearer than the people who want to engage in rhetoric about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s stance on Israel.

Disgustingly, a number of online influencers have decided that it’s appropriate to comment on Kirk’s purportedly evolving stance on Israel.

Make no mistake, Kirk could’ve very well begun to have good faith questions and critiques about the Israeli government, but to outright say that he (who can’t exactly explain his position in death) was “turning” on Israel? It’s abhorrent.

And it also appears to be wildly misplaced, if polling from TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025 — an event ostensibly populated by people who support Kirk and his mission — is to be believed.

TPUSA’s Blake Neff took to X to unveil a number of fascinating findings from AmFest polling this year, and one of the most illuminating revelations came on the topic of Israel.

One poll asked AmFest attendees how they viewed Israel with relation to America. And it was a landslide in favor of Israel.

A whopping 86.7 percent of those polled found Israel to either be an American ally (53.4 percent), or America’s top ally (33.3 percent).

Palestinian Activist: Hamas Hid Baby Formula Aid to Make Israel Look Bad

Compare that to just the 13.3 percent of respondents who did not consider Israel to be an ally.

That is, by virtually any metric, a resounding amount of support for Israel among TPUSA’s faithful, which is as accurate a sample of the MAGA movement’s most motivated base as there is.

But the TPUSA polls also broached another uncomfortable conservative topic, and that’s the online influencer campaign to seemingly soften stances on radical Islam.

(Obviously, the anti-Israel and pro-radical Islam stances are likely connected.)

It turns out that the pro-radical Islam campaign is also grossly misrepresented in online spaces, as TPUSA poll respondents consider the top threat to America to be “Radical Islam,” with socialism/Marxism and unchecked immigration rounding out the top three threats to the country.

This paints a vivid picture that is at odds with some of the social media slop you see on places like X today.

And, if anything, these polls hammer home that social media discourse — no matter how loud, screeching, or conspiratorial it gets — is still not an accurate representation of the real world.

Because when real people were placed in a real conservative environment and asked about Israel and radical Islam, the response was clear and overwhelming.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Conversation