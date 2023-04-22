Walls Caving In? DOJ To Make Major Move in Hunter Biden Investigation Next Week – Report

Hunter Biden’s legal team will be meeting with Department of Justice officials next week, according to a new report.

CNN said U.S. attorney David Weiss, who is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden and at least one senior career official from Justice Department headquarters will sit down with Biden’s layers. CNN cited “multiple sources familiar with the matter” as its source.

The report said the meeting was prompted by a request from Biden’s lawyers.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN said prosecutors are looking at misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion concerning overreporting of expenses, and a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

NBC reported there is “growing frustration” within the FBI because no charges have been filed even though its work was completed a year ago. The network cited “two senior law enforcement sources” it did not name, noting one said the Internal Revenue Service also wrapped up its investigation a year ago.

Earlier this week, a potential whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service said he wants to tell Congress about political meddling in the investigation of Hunter Biden. That’s according to his lawyer, Mark Lytle, who also sent a letter to various committee chairs in Congress asking them to hear the story.

The letter stated the agent told IRS officials that he has information contradicting sworn testimony of a “senior political appointee” and also can document instances that “involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case.”

His evidence will “detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” the letter said, according to The Washington Post.

CNN, the New York Post, and the Daily Mail have all reported that according to sources they did not name, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has repeatedly said he is taking a hands-off approach to the investigation, is the individual named.

“My client wants to come forward. He is not a political person, he is not a social media person, he is not coming here with a political agenda,” Lytle said, according to Fox News.

Lytle said the agent in has “been at the IRS for more than 10 years” as a special agent, who is “trusted with international investigations.”

“My client is a career law enforcement officer who is respected within the IRS and he teaches other agents how to properly do investigations,” Lytle said. “He knows when to spot when investigative steps aren’t done in a traditional way to get to the truth.”

Lytle said the agent “spotted and observed things that are done differently in this particular matter…and he wants to talk about them and he believes that they were influenced by politics.”

The lawyer sidestepped any mention of Garland.

“But what I can say is a career law enforcement officer, who knows the right way to do an investigation, when he hears a senior politically appointed official at the Department of Justice under sworn testimony say something, and in his mind it is directly contradictory to what he knows is going on with the investigation — what he can prove with documents, he wants to come forward,” Lytle said.

