Walmart agreed to a settlement with New York officials after it shipped toy guns to the state.

Authorities determined the world’s largest retailer facilitated the sale of realistic-looking toy guns to residents in violation of state law, an announcement said Tuesday. An investigation conducted by New York’s Office for Attorney General found that third-party vendors on Walmart’s online platform sold the imitation firearms.

The shipments were made to various addresses across the state.

New York’s regulations on toy guns are strict, requiring bright colors or transparent material to distinguish the playthings from real firearms.

“Realistic-looking toy guns can put communities in serious danger and that is why they are banned in New York,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release.

“Walmart failed to prevent its third-party sellers from selling realistic-looking toy guns to New York addresses, violating our laws and putting people at risk,” James said.

“The ban on realistic-looking toy guns is meant to keep New Yorkers safe and my office will not hesitate to hold any business that violates that law accountable,” she added.

The investigation found that Walmart’s online platform was used to ship at least nine prohibited toy guns to addresses in New York City, Westchester County, and across the western part of the state.

The settlement indicated that nearly 50 imitation weapons violating New York law were purchased through the Walmart website between March 2020 and Nov. 2023.

As part of the settlement, the retailer has agreed to pay a total of $16,000 for shipping the toys. Penalties make up $14,000 of the fine and fees constitute the remainder.

While the multibillion-dollar retailer is unlikely to feel the loss of this five-figure sum, this case underscores the state’s hard line on firearm lookalikes.

Walmart must stop third parties from selling the toys through its platform as part of the agreement.

Despite agreeing to the fine, Walmart has not yet confirmed or denied the actual findings made by the New York AG’s office.

“We are committed to complying with all laws, and we have processes in place to ensure products offered for sale by third-arty sellers on our marketplace comply with all applicable laws,” a statement from Walmart said, according to CNBC.

James asked consumers to report any cases of realistic toy firearms being sold in the state.

The investigation to secure the $16,000 fine was done by a team of legal and analytical experts, with support from data scientists and other investigators.

As e-commerce continues to grow, New York and other states with heavy regulations on firearm lookalikes will undoubtedly have much work to do to ensure the restrictions are respected.

