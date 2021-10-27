Share
Commentary

Walmart Issues Warning to All Customers: Product Tainted with Exotic Bacteria, Immediately Double-Bag It

 By Cameron Arcand  October 27, 2021 at 3:25pm
Share

A rare bacteria discovered in a specific Walmart brand product is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following two deaths.

Roughly 3,900 bottles of six scents of the company’s Better Homes & Gardens Gem Room Spray are being recalled.

According to WJXT-TV, the following product numbers and scents may contain a bacteria known as Burkholderia pseudomallei:

  • 84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile
  • 84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin
  • 84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender
  • 84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint
  • 84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus
  • 84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

“CDC has been testing blood samples from the patients, as well as soil, water, and consumer products from in and around the four patients’ homes since the agency began receiving samples in May,” a news release from the CDC said.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Tries to Explain Driving Cross-Country in an Electric Car, It Goes Horribly Wrong

The agency pointed out that the spray was manufactured in India, which is consistent with the bacteria’s South Asian origins.

“A sample of the Better Homes & Gardens spray tested positive this week. The genetic fingerprint of the bacteria that sickened the four patients is similar to that of strains usually found in South Asia; the aromatherapy spray was made in India. CDC is coordinating with state health departments in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas to try to determine whether the other three patients may have also used this or similar products.”

Burkholderia pseudomallei causes melioidosis, which typically shows up in humans as a lung or bloodstream infection, according to Healthline.

Four cases of the disease are being investigated for ties to the essential oil sprays, including the aforementioned two deaths.

Do you own this product?

For consumers who do own the product, there is a series of steps they are advised to take to safely remove the spray and its traces, according to the CDC.

Consumers are urged not to throw away the product, as the hazardous bacteria would still be a threat.

Instead, they should double-bag the product with two clear resealable bags, place the bagged spray into a cardboard box and return it to a Walmart location.

When handling the product, it is strongly recommended that gloves be worn to avoid contamination.

Other cleaning measures include washing sheets and towels the oil was sprayed on with hot water and drying them fully, and disinfecting any other surfaces that the spray may have been used on.

Related:
Vendetta: Here's a List of Black Celebs the Left Has Savagely Attacked Over Their Vax Stance

Those who do return the essential oil spray will receive a $20 Walmart gift card as a refund, and are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms if they ever used the product.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted by this situation,” Dr. Inger Damon, the CDC’s director of the Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said.

“We at CDC have been very concerned to see these serious related illness spread across time and geography. That is why our scientists have continued to work tirelessly to try to find the potential source for the melioidosis infections in these patients. We hope this work can help protect other people who may have used this spray.”

This incident should serve as a reminder to major companies that more of their goods should be made in the United States in hopes to avoid health crises like this one, as American-made goods are typically subject to tighter regulations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Young Not Stupid: While McAuliffe Brought in Dem Heavyweights, Youngkin Unleashed Ingenious Secret Weapon
Ratings Landslide: Conservatives Carry Fox to Yet Another Blowout Victory Over Bumbling Rival CNN
Car Dealership in Spotlight After Showing How Bad the Biden Supply Chain Crisis Is
Walmart Issues Warning to All Customers: Product Tainted with Exotic Bacteria, Immediately Double-Bag It
Video: Fired Keystone XL Contractor Slams Biden for Spiking Gas Prices - 'Everything He's Done Is a Failure'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.