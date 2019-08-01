Walmart Surveillance Catches New Grocery Prank: Woman Urinating on Pile of Potatoes

The hunt for the Pennsylvania Walmart shopper who urinated on a bin of potatoes is over, but the mystery of why she did it remains.

Grace Brown, 20, turned herself in to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department on Tuesday, the New York Post reported, almost a week after a surveillance video was shared of her inside the Walmart store.

“She was identified,” West Mifflin Police Chief Anthony Topolnak said.

Brown and her attorney came in and she “admitted that was her in the video,” Topolnak told the Post.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office was contacted, he said, and recommends Brown be charged with “criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.”

Brown was not jailed, but will be sent a summons to appear in court at a later date, according to WPXI.

“Clearly, she doesn’t want to see herself portrayed in that light. She’s a young lady that has a full-time job. She’s a high school graduate. She’s working to make her life better,” said Casey White, Brown’s lawyer, according to WTAE.

“She’s embarrassed,” White said. “She’s a young woman that made a mistake, but she’s going to address whatever issues she may or may not have. She’s going to move forward.”

No motive for her action has been revealed.

A shopper was shocked, WPXI reported.

“My first reaction is one, kind of horrified. I realize that some people have issues that might lead them to do things that might be considered unusual,” said Beth Elliot, who shops at the store, told the station.

Twitter buzzed over the incident.

Walmart, a company that’s often in the public spotlight, was not amused.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers,” it said in a statement.

The police became involved on July 25 when a Walmart employee reported that urine had been found near a bin of potatoes, according to a police statement. Surveillance video from the day before showed a woman urinating on the potatoes at about 10 p.m.

The video showed that after urinating on the potatoes, Brown left the store, then came back in and sat on a bench for a short time before leaving with a man.

The incident is not the first time shoppers have crossed a line this summer.

In another incident, a woman was recorded licking ice cream and returning the carton to a Walmart shelf in Texas, while in yet another case, a man was caught on surveillance gargling mouthwash then spitting it back into the bottle and putting the bottle back on the shelf of a California Walmart.

