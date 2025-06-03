Walmart Takes It on the Chin as 'Pride Apparel' Backfires Big Time - They Just Never Learn

There are few things more eye-roll inducing in this world than the general corporate response to June’s “pride” month celebrations.

From sports teams to YouTube children’s channels, everyone seems to want a piece of this “pride” and all of its rainbow vomit.

Major corporations are obviously not immune to this drivel (heck, even when it’s not a month celebrating sin), and shopping conglomerate Walmart is no exception.

While Walmart’s annual LGBT-themed merchandise bonanza is usually met with mild annoyance, this year, it appears to have backfired much worse than usual.

And that’s because it’s not just the non-LGBT crowd rolling their eyes at this nakedly performative nonsense this year.

Walmart appears to have members of the actual LGBT audience rolling their collective eyes, too.

As noted by the Washington Examiner, a viral clip from an otherwise small LGBT content creator on TikTok blew up after she showcased some dreadful Walmart merchandise that has her (jokingly) questioning her own sexual identity.

The clip, which has garnered over five million views and thousands of comments, featured the TikToker shopping at a Walmart, and commenting on some of the merchandise.

The video has since similarly gone viral on social media platform X, where it’s also been seen millions of times after being shared by various accounts.

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg shared the video on X, and that alone has over 5.5 million views, as well as a litany of comments.

You can view Rugg’s post — and the viral TikTok video — below:

Lesbian says she doesn’t want to be gay anymore after Walmart released its new Pride Month shirts including a “Homo Estas?” shirt. “Walmart really making me not wanna be gay no more… we can just go ahead and skip Pride Month,” the woman said. Looks like Walmart is… pic.twitter.com/4h2IdQ6oag — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 5, 2025

“Not even going to lie to y’all, Walmart really making me not even want to be gay no more,” the TikToker said, before cutting to a shirt that said “Homo Estas” (seriously), a play on the Spanish phrase “como estas” or “how are you?”, with “homo” spelled in rainbow font.

Various other shirts showing off similarly gay-centric puns were shown.

“We could just go ahead and skip ‘pride’ month, because …” the TikToker said at the end of the clip, before trailing off with an awkward expression on her face.

The comments under both Rugg’s post and the original TikTok post were inundated with mocking responses, poking fun at Walmart’s creative department.

Look, this is just one (albeit viral) post, so it’s impossible to say anything definitive is happening here.

But it’s undeniable that the election of President Donald Trump brought with it a sweeping sigh of relief across America.

People no longer felt beholden to far-left shackles, which obviously includes the LGBT agenda, and no longer felt the need to tiptoe around these sensitive issues.

Good.

Silence out of fear of persecution from the vocal minority never made sense to begin with, and it’s high time that sanity reclaims its rightful place in society.

Forced LGBT support is one such shackle that much of America is breaking free of. You can see it with the dwindling support and funding for LGBT causes anywhere outside of deep-blue havens like Los Angeles or New York City.

But while much of America is breaking free, it’s clear that these major corporate entities cannot — for whatever reason — learn the same lesson. And it’s backfiring in their faces.

This sort of merchandise will alienate anyone who doesn’t want to celebrate sodomy; that much goes without saying.

But now this hollow, vile merchandise is turning off the very audience it’s aimed at?

It’s poetic, and a perfect microcosm of the left’s atrophying power under Trump.

