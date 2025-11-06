Walmart's Annual Thanksgiving Basket Price Plummets 43 Percent from 2024, Down to Lowest Point Since Program Started

On Tuesday, in several elections where they were already expected to win, the Democrats bragged that they beat the GOP on “affordability.”

Of the Democrats who will be charged with making America more affordable, now: a socialist mayor-elect in New York City who doesn’t seem to have the slightest idea of how New York City or economics works; a governor-elect in Virginia who doesn’t have the gumption to stand up against a kiddie-assassination fantasist, much less more palatable but still unconscionably free-spending members her own party; and a governor in New Jersey who will likely continue to pursue the same policies that have given the state the eighth-highest cost of living in the nation.

All of these people said they were running against President Donald Trump, who’s been in office for less than a year now.

None of these people seem to have legitimate solutions for making America more affordable or sustainable for the working class. In fact, they want to take us back to the days of former President Joe Biden — if not even further to the left than that.

We already know that didn’t work.

And while the left was out there crowing about affordability, they weren’t touting the fact that the nation’s biggest retailer, Walmart, has priced its so-called “Thanksgiving basket” at the lowest level since it was introduced under the Biden administration — a sign that food prices were easing and that costs were coming down.

As Reuters reported on Oct. 21., the 2025 basket comes in “at under $4 per person, the lowest since the retailer launched the program in 2022.”

“The basket, which is meant for 10 people, includes more than 20 items, such as a turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, fried onions, pie crusts, and boxed macaroni and cheese,” the wire service noted.

And that’s a major reduction over what the chain charged last year — about $7 per person.

German-based discount chain Aldi announced a similar price reduction, which is part of it.

Reuters attributed more of it it to “U.S. retailers sharpen[ing] their price appeals ahead of the lucrative holiday season as households, particularly lower-income shoppers, feel the pinch from higher living costs and uncertainty tied to U.S. trade policy.”

While businesses often pursue loss-leaders to try to get people into the stores, they generally don’t do it on this scale if they can’t afford to — especially not a 43 percent drop. And yes, while there is uncertainty about the economy and trade policy, there’s also some optimism we didn’t feel during the Biden years, combined with an administration that cares about supply chains and lowering food costs.

Biden, meanwhile, saw himself at the end of his term as the president of NATO, not the United States. Even if the worst of Bidenflation was over, inflation was still above target without any actual attempt at reshoring jobs to the United States.

Even if the reshoring does induce some uncertainty in the form of tariffs, that still hasn’t hit hard in terms of inflation — nothing, for instance, like the self-inflicted wounds of the Biden years.

It’s another reminder, too, that it’s much easier to destroy than it is to rebuild. At the very least, we can say that there’s a 43 percent drop in the cost of the Walmart Thanksgiving basket, and we can hope for more to come.

Yes, it will take time to undo the damage that’s been done. But it’s happening, it’s real, no matter what the Democrats tell you.

Funny, then, that on Tuesday, the left crowed about winning three races in which the candidate would seek to take us back to where we were during the darkest days of the inflation crisis — all because they’d rather be in power than see President Trump and conservatism succeed.

