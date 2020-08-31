Check out any professional and most college basketball teams. Their starting five, and most of their other 10 players, are black, as is 80 percent of the NBA.

This does not come anywhere close to the diversity and inclusion sought by the nation’s social justice warriors. Both professional and college coaches have ignored and thrown out any pretense of seeking diversity and inclusiveness.

My question to you is: Would a basketball team be improved if coaches were required to include ethnically diverse players for the sake of equity?

I have no idea of what your answer might be, but mine would be: The hell with diversity, equity and inclusion. I am going to recruit the best players and do not care if most of them turn out to be black players.

Another question: Do you think that any diversity-crazed college president would chastise his basketball coach for lack of diversity and inclusiveness?

TRENDING: Herschel Walker's Son: If Kindergartners Can Obey Teachers, Grown Men Can Obey Police Officers

Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (National Accelerator Laboratory) is home to the world’s most powerful experiments, fastest supercomputers and top-notch physics researchers.

Much of SLAC’s research is on particle accelerators, complicated machines that are designed, engineered and operated to produce high-quality particle beams and develop clues to the fundamental structure of matter and the forces between subatomic particles.

You can bet that their personnel makeup exhibits very little concern about racial diversity, equity and inclusion. Most of their scientists are not only Americans of European and Asian ancestry but also men.

My question to you is: What would you do to make SLAC more illustrative of the racial, ethnic and sexual diversity of America?

As for me, my answer would be the same one that I gave in the basketball example: I am going to recruit the brightest scientists and I do not care if most of them turn out to be men of European and Asian ancestry!

In the hard sciences, one will find black Americans underrepresented.

For example, a 2018 survey of the American Astronomical Society, which includes undergraduates, graduate students, faculty members and retired astronomers, found that 82 percent of members identified as white and only 2 percent as black or African-American.

Only 3 percent of bachelor’s degrees in physics go to black students. In 2017, some fields, such as structural engineering and atmospheric physics, graduated not a single black Ph.D.

The conspicuous absence of black Americans in the sciences has little or nothing to do with racism. It has to do with academic preparation.

If one graduates from high school and has not mastered a minimum proficiency in high school algebra, geometry and precalculus, it is likely that high-paying careers in fields such as engineering, medicine, physics and computer technology are hermetically sealed off for life.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee: This Year's March on Washington Betrayed the Spirit of Dr. King's Message

There are relatively few black fighter jet pilots.

There are stringent physical, character and mental requirements, which many black applicants could meet. But fighter pilots must also have a strong knowledge of air navigation, aircraft operating procedures, flight theory, fluid mechanics, meteorology and engineering.

The college majors that help prepare undergraduates for a career as a fighter pilot include mathematics, physical science and engineering. But if one graduates from high school without elementary training in math, it is not likely that he will enroll in the college courses that would qualify him for fighter pilot training.

At many predominantly black high schools, not a single black student tests proficient in math and a very low percentage test proficient in reading; however, these schools confer a diploma that attests that the students can read, write and compute at a 12th-grade level and these schools often boast that they have a 70 percent and higher graduation rate.

They mislead students, their families and others by conferring fraudulent diplomas.

Do you think hiring on characteristics like race and sex is a bad idea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

What explains the fact that over 80 percent of professional basketball players are black, as are about 70 percent of professional football players? Only an idiot would chalk it up to diversity and inclusion.

Instead, it is excellence that explains the disproportionate numbers. Jewish Americans, who are just 3 percent of our population, win over 35 percent of the Nobel prizes in science that are awarded to Americans.

Again, it is excellence that explains the disproportionality, not diversity and inclusion.

As my stepfather often told me, “To do well in this world, you have to come early and stay late.”

© 2020 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.