Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

As Walz Ends His Campaign, an Old Photo of Him Has Begun to Circulate and It Can End His Governorship

 By Samantha Chang  January 6, 2026 at 6:53am
Disgraced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ended his re-election bid as the staggering scale of the multibillion-dollar scams perpetrated by Muslim “refugees” from Somalia during his tenure spotlights his epic incompetence.

The final nail in the Democrat’s gubernatorial coffin dropped when a photo of Walz cheerfully posing for a celebratory photo with Ayan Abukar — the architect of a fraudulent, $250 million child nutrition scheme — went viral.

The photo showed a gleeful Walz after Abukar received the “Outstanding Refugee Award” in 2021 for her sham nonprofit work with “Feeding Our Future.”

At the time, Abukar operated a money laundering network that falsely claimed it was feeding underprivileged children during COVID.

In reality, Feeding Our Future employed a network of Muslim Somali “refugees” who laundered millions in federal tax dollars by inflating meal counts, creating fake shell entities, and submitting false invoices.

From October 2020 to 2022, Abukar submitted fake claims stating her scam charity was feeding up to 5,000 children a day, according to prosecutors.

In reality, Abukar stole the tax money to make lavish personal purchases, including a 37-acre property in Minnesota.

She also “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase an aircraft in Nairobi, Kenya,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Shockingly, this brazen scam is one of at least three massive money-laundering operations perpetrated by Somali “refugees” in Minnesota.

“Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating,” The New York Times reported.

Breaking: Tim Walz Prepping National Guard to Deal With Leftist Insurrectionists He Himself Helped Create

“In another program, aimed to provide therapy for autistic children, prosecutors said providers recruited children in Minneapolis’ Somali community, falsely certifying them as qualifying for autism treatment and paying their parents kickbacks for their cooperation,” the outlet wrote.

Given the mind-boggling scale of the fraud that metastasized on Walz’s watch, he should be ousted from office immediately.

His current term ends in January 2027, but he should be forced out now, since he has demonstrated egregious incompetence and negligence.

President Donald Trump has signaled that Walz could be booted from office soon.

These sickening scandals underscore yet again why the United States must stop being a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants who contribute nothing, while draining its resources and destroying its quality of life.

