As Walz Ends His Campaign, an Old Photo of Him Has Begun to Circulate and It Can End His Governorship

Disgraced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ended his re-election bid as the staggering scale of the multibillion-dollar scams perpetrated by Muslim “refugees” from Somalia during his tenure spotlights his epic incompetence.

The final nail in the Democrat’s gubernatorial coffin dropped when a photo of Walz cheerfully posing for a celebratory photo with Ayan Abukar — the architect of a fraudulent, $250 million child nutrition scheme — went viral.

The photo showed a gleeful Walz after Abukar received the “Outstanding Refugee Award” in 2021 for her sham nonprofit work with “Feeding Our Future.”

At the time, Abukar operated a money laundering network that falsely claimed it was feeding underprivileged children during COVID.

In reality, Feeding Our Future employed a network of Muslim Somali “refugees” who laundered millions in federal tax dollars by inflating meal counts, creating fake shell entities, and submitting false invoices.

In 2021, Tim Walz awarded Ayan Abukar the “Outstanding Refugee Award.” In 2023, Abukar was INDICTED for fraud. And yet, Walz still wants to blame President Trump for the massive fraud scheme in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/wXmpBRllwx — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) January 2, 2026

From October 2020 to 2022, Abukar submitted fake claims stating her scam charity was feeding up to 5,000 children a day, according to prosecutors.

In reality, Abukar stole the tax money to make lavish personal purchases, including a 37-acre property in Minnesota.

She also “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase an aircraft in Nairobi, Kenya,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Shockingly, this brazen scam is one of at least three massive money-laundering operations perpetrated by Somali “refugees” in Minnesota.

“Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating,” The New York Times reported.

“In another program, aimed to provide therapy for autistic children, prosecutors said providers recruited children in Minneapolis’ Somali community, falsely certifying them as qualifying for autism treatment and paying their parents kickbacks for their cooperation,” the outlet wrote.

🇺🇸 MINNESOTA’S $1 BILLION SOMALI WELFARE HEIST WASN’T FRAUD – IT WAS A STATE-SPONSORED COLONIZATION SCHEME Stephen Miller just dropped the mic: the Somali networks that vacuumed up over a billion in taxpayer cash from child nutrition, autism therapy, and housing programs isn’t… pic.twitter.com/yhVgg46IDt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 6, 2025

Given the mind-boggling scale of the fraud that metastasized on Walz’s watch, he should be ousted from office immediately.

His current term ends in January 2027, but he should be forced out now, since he has demonstrated egregious incompetence and negligence.

President Donald Trump has signaled that Walz could be booted from office soon.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Jan 05 2026, 2:13 PM ET ) Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along wit… pic.twitter.com/5xpw3uVFqS — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) January 5, 2026

These sickening scandals underscore yet again why the United States must stop being a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants who contribute nothing, while draining its resources and destroying its quality of life.

