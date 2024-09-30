Walz Mucks Up Big Football Game, Then Makes Things Worse with Comment About His State's Rival

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was hilariously lampooned on social media for his shameless pandering following a football game between the University of Minnesota and the University of Michigan.

The clown show unfolded Saturday, when the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris was booed by Michigan Wolverines fans when they were forced to wait in the rain after Walz’ motorcade arrived at the football stadium before the game.

Many people were furious that they had to stand in the rain for up to 30 minutes to accommodate Walz’s security convoy, the New York Post reported.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Tim Walz booed while he arrives at the Michigan vs Minnesota game @TikTokNews45 pic.twitter.com/eeGv71KLed — Urim.Duka (@Urim50302666) September 28, 2024

The University of Minnesota Gophers eventually lost 24 – 27 to Michigan.

Despite the hostile reception he received Saturday, Walz pandered to Michigan voters the following day by praising the Wolverines in a cheerful X post.

Would Tim Walz make a bad vice president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2642 Votes) No: 1% (39 Votes)

“I’ll always be a Minnesota guy,” the governor wrote on Sunday. “But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit — Michiganders know how to host a good game day.”

Walz posted numerous photos of himself blithely posing with Michigan football fans and Minnesota cheerleaders.

I’ll always be a Minnesota guy. But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit – Michiganders know how to host a good game day. pic.twitter.com/i3kALnDkFZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 29, 2024

The doltish Democrat’s tone-deaf post ignited backlash, with numerous X users pointing out that Walz had been roundly booed by the very people he was fawning over.

You were booed. 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) September 29, 2024

You got booed out of the stadium. Meanwhile, this is how Trump was treated: pic.twitter.com/jCwmnzg0vb — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) September 29, 2024

Another user remarked that Walz’s degrading brown-nosing was “disqualifying” because it showed he had “no loyalty” to his home state.

This alone should be a disqualifying. No loyalty. https://t.co/0CZZVAP5lC — Diego Romero (@romer0_diego) September 29, 2024

“If this guy can’t even be loyal to the Gophers, zero chance he’s loyal to the United States in office,” another person wrote.

If this guy can’t even be loyal to the Gophers, zero chance he’s loyal to the United States in office. https://t.co/gEOUsFeV0Y — Illinois Tea Party Conservative (@IL4Liberty) September 29, 2024

While mocking Tim Walz’s sycophancy might seem excessive, it spotlights a real issue, which is his campaign’s abysmal lack of loyalty to the American people.

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country: “We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support” pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

During her three and a half years as vice president, Kamala Harris has done nothing to stem the apocalyptic border crisis or the crushing inflation that’s hurting millions of struggling Americans.

To add insult to injury, the Harris-Walz campaign is primarily running on ensuring unfettered access to abortion, while largely ignoring “kitchen-table” issues that affect the daily lives of everyday Americans.

Given the unpatriotic tenor of their America-last platform, it’s not a stretch to question Walz’s loyalty to anything.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.