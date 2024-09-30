Share
Commentary
Sports

Walz Mucks Up Big Football Game, Then Makes Things Worse with Comment About His State's Rival

 By Samantha Chang  September 30, 2024 at 9:01am
Share

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was hilariously lampooned on social media for his shameless pandering following a football game between the University of Minnesota and the University of Michigan.

The clown show unfolded Saturday, when the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris was booed by Michigan Wolverines fans when they were forced to wait in the rain after Walz’ motorcade arrived at the football stadium before the game.

Many people were furious that they had to stand in the rain for up to 30 minutes to accommodate Walz’s security convoy, the New York Post reported.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Struggles Through 5-Minute Speech on Helene Disaster, Admits He Is Ill

The University of Minnesota Gophers eventually lost 24 – 27 to Michigan.

Despite the hostile reception he received Saturday, Walz pandered to Michigan voters the following day by praising the Wolverines in a cheerful X post.

Would Tim Walz make a bad vice president?

“I’ll always be a Minnesota guy,” the governor wrote on Sunday. “But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit — Michiganders know how to host a good game day.”

Walz posted numerous photos of himself blithely posing with Michigan football fans and Minnesota cheerleaders.

The doltish Democrat’s tone-deaf post ignited backlash, with numerous X users pointing out that Walz had been roundly booed by the very people he was fawning over.

Related:
'Bizarre' Setting for Kamala Harris-MSNBC Interview Earns Widespread Mockery: 'Just Hilarious'

Another user remarked that Walz’s degrading brown-nosing was “disqualifying” because it showed he had “no loyalty” to his home state.

“If this guy can’t even be loyal to the Gophers, zero chance he’s loyal to the United States in office,” another person wrote.

While mocking Tim Walz’s sycophancy might seem excessive, it spotlights a real issue, which is his campaign’s abysmal lack of loyalty to the American people.

During her three and a half years as vice president, Kamala Harris has done nothing to stem the apocalyptic border crisis or the crushing inflation that’s hurting millions of struggling Americans.

To add insult to injury, the Harris-Walz campaign is primarily running on ensuring unfettered access to abortion, while largely ignoring “kitchen-table” issues that affect the daily lives of everyday Americans.

Given the unpatriotic tenor of their America-last platform, it’s not a stretch to question Walz’s loyalty to anything.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Walz Mucks Up Big Football Game, Then Makes Things Worse with Comment About His State's Rival
Watch: Trump Helps Mom Pay for Her Groceries While at Store, Leaves Crowd Impressed in Heartfelt Scene
Watch: Tom Brady Snaps at Cowboys Live on Air After Team Mistakes Become Too Much for Him to Deal With
Watch: Trump Tells Host He'd Use a Golf Club to Take Out Shooter During Segment Live on Air - 'Very Dangerous Game'
Top Democrat Left 'Appalled' by Biden DHS, Says Trump Assassination Report Will Shock the Public
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation