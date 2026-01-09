Walz Rages That ICE Won't Share Shooting Evidence With Sanctuary City Minneapolis – Which Outright Refuses to Cooperate With ICE

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a man who openly declared “war” on federal immigration enforcement officials on the same day a woman who appeared to be trying to run over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with her SUV was shot and killed in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis, by the way, is a de jure sanctuary city, meaning it does not cooperate with federal immigration officials. Minnesota itself is a de facto sanctuary state, with a legal opinion from the attorney general earlier this year strongly advising jurisdictions on a policy of non-cooperation.

Walz is now busy raging that the same federal officials that his people won’t work with won’t share all the information he wants about the shooting of Renee Good, implying — using inflammatory language yet again, with even more reason to believe that it might lead to violent consequences — that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “is judge, jury, and basically executioner.”

And to think, this is the man the Democrats wanted to be one heartbeat away from the presidency just over a year ago.

So, a quick rundown of what we know so far regarding the case: Good, 37, was apparently impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during enforcement operations when she was asked to move her vehicle. Video shows that, with an agent standing in front of her, she took her vehicle out of reverse and into drive, then attempted to accelerate toward where the officer was standing. Shots were then fired. She was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

WARNING: The following posts contain graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

I’ll point out one thing. At the 4–5 second mark, the car is in drive and the woman steps on the gas while the wheels are turned to the LEFT. Because the ground is frozen, the tires have no traction and spin in place. Had there been no ice, the car very likely would have head-on… pic.twitter.com/uwjBMj0PA2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 8, 2026

While this is indeed a tragic scenario that needs to be investigated, there’s good reason why Walz should not be front and center in this matter, even beyond the fact that he’s trying to turn this into George Floyd 2.0.

The massive web of immigrant-related entitlement graft that’s currently fixed federal officials’ attention on Minnesota — a U.S. attorney estimates that over half of the $18 billion spent on Medicaid in Minnesota since 2018 may have been doled out fraudulently, and Medicaid is just the tip of the iceberg — not only happened under Walz’s tenure, but Walz did less than nothing about it, despite it happening almost literally under his nose. When questions began to be raised, he told people to stop raising questions. (They did not, mercifully, which is why he’s decided to bow out of a campaign for a third term in office.)

Then, when ICE came to town, he called the relationship between the state and the federal authorities “a war,” which sounds like something that might have come out of the mouth of Orval Faubus or George Wallace some 60-odd years ago — you know, when Southern Democrats viewed Brown v. Board of Education as a mere suggestion, and a very bad one, which they were willing to fight by any means necessary:

Yesterday, Tim Walz declared Minnesota is at “war against the federal government.” Again today, he called it “war with our federal government.” This lunatic is SICK and DANGEROUS! pic.twitter.com/1WRBs1pBxI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 7, 2026

And then, on Thursday, he demanded that the same people he was at war with on Wednesday and refused to work with for years before that work more extensively with him on the investigation.

“Yesterday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the BCA, spent the day yesterday attempting to get that accountability. We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation,” he said.

“And I just want to make this as clear as possible to everyone. Minnesota must be part of this investigation. These are nonpartisan career professionals that have spent years building the trust of the community … it feels now that Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation. It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome, and I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment. From the president to the vice president to [Department of Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem have stood and told you things that are verifiably false, verifiably inaccurate.

He added that it will be “very, very difficult for Minnesotans to think in any way this is going to be fair when Kristi Noem was judge, jury, and basically executioner.”

Minnesota @GovTimWalz: “We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation…Minnesota must be part of this investigation…It feels now that Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation. It feels very, very… pic.twitter.com/JJR2vijGOI — CSPAN (@cspan) January 8, 2026

Yes, in Minneapolis — a city which has a recent history of being a powder-keg of political violence and which is currently engulfed in a massive fraud scandal that involves its largest immigrant community — why not have the governor come to the podium and paint the DHS secretary as nothing short of an IRL Judge Dredd? And yet, he wonders why he’s not being given an outsized role in this investigation.

Walz is a clown, and the problem with clowns is that they can be funny, and they can be evil. The case of Renee Good is in no way funny. You do the math.

There will be a long and contentious investigation into this incident, no doubt, and one hopes it reaches appropriate conclusions. For that to happen, however, malefactors like Tim Walz need to be kept far, far away from it. If he does not or cannot understand, too bad: It is being done for his — and our — own good.

