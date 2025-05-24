As rumors swirl about a supposed pardoning of ex-Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin, Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz decided to weigh in, but does he know the truth?

The New York Post reported Walz commented on the rumors – the Post indicates these are rumors as the Justice Department and President Donald Trump did not give any comment stating a pardon was in the future – given that Chauvin being pardoned of federal crimes would mean he would next be transferred to prison in Minnesota.

Walz told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “If Donald Trump exercises his constitutional right to do so, whether I agree — and I strongly disagree with him — if he issues that pardon, we will simply transfer Derek Chauvin to serve out his 22 and a half years in prison in Minnesota.”

Why would Walz disagree with a Chauvin pardon?

The most obvious answer stems from his buying the narrative that millions of other Americans did and still do – Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Six lines on the autopsy report say otherwise. Page 2 states, “No life- threatening injuries identified.”

Further, Floyd was positive for fentanyl, fentanyl metabolite, 4-ANPP which is a minor fentanyl metabolite, methamphetamine, and THC because why not?

Of course, THC has nothing to do with Floyd’s death, but the Fentanyl in his system along with a lack of life-threatening injuries should massively undercut any media narrative concerning murder.

It is astounding the autopsy results did not garner more attention, but then again, they would not fuel the actions seen in the aftermath of Floyd’s death in 2020.

Protests, marches, righteous indignation, and property destruction in the billions of dollars stemming from riots ruled that summer.

By June 2020, Fox News reported seventeen people had died over the lie.

The cabal of thuggish race baiting leftists found something to be inspired by; the truth wouldn’t get in the way.

Now five years removed, Walz won’t let truth get in the way either.

That’s unsurprising from someone who has a career-long history of lying about his military rank.

The truth is only a roadblock in reaching the political ends.

If justice were to be truly served, Chauvin would be a pardoned of all crimes and be a free man.

Instead, the lie keeps him behind bars.

