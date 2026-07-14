Walz's Minnesota: Illegal Immigrant Child Rapist Pardoned by Libs for Sickest Reason Imaginable — They Say They Care About Kids

Laotian national Tue Lue Vang ought to have been deported years ago. After arriving in this country in 1994 and given legal status under the Clinton administration, he was convicted in 2006 of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

This meant his legal status was revoked, but he wasn’t set to be deported until President Donald Trump started enforcing immigration law. Then, Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Minnesota progressives stepped in. They decided to pardon him — an outrageous decision, and outrage it created.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t care about what the Minnesota radicals thought and revoked Vang’s legal status, sending him back to Laos.

“Americans should never have to live in fear that foreign sex predators — shielded from deportation by their own elected officials — could endanger them or their children,” Rubio told Fox News after the decision last week.

“That’s why I terminated his legal status in the United States,” he added. “Vang has now been removed from our country and will never pose a threat to any American ever again.”

Fair enough — but aside from Gov. Walz, what kind of monstrous leftist would be so suicidally empathetic as to pardon Vang to let him stay in the country due to “immigration concerns”? Fox News also found that out, reviewing documents from the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission.

Their reasoning? Letting him remain in the United States was in the best interest of children — Vang’s children. The child-rapist’s kids. As for other kids in the country? They can fend for themselves.

Should Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats be impeached for this? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (68 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the Monday report, the vote on the decision to grant the pardon to 42-year-old Vang was split 4-2 on the board.

“Very tough case, but the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society,” wrote Commissioner Zach Linstrom in his decision, according to Fox. Vang has six children.

“The applicant stated the need for clemency related to immigration issues,” wrote another board member, Artika Roller, who also voted for clemency.

This was in spite of the fact that Ramsey County prosecutor Tami McConkey argued strongly against the pardon, saying that the county office had offered Vang a lighter penalty than would ordinarily be given to a child rapist because the victim, then 12, was pressured by her family into not cooperating with authorities.

She added in a statement, according to Fox, that “while Mr. Vang expresses shame and regret about what his children experience when [they] learn of the offense, he does not share any thoughts or insight about what the victim must have gone through.”

Vang was more forthcoming than the girl was, which ultimately led to his conviction: “I made a mistake, but this is a minor thing. It is a cultural thing in Thailand to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12,” he told police in a statement after his arrest, the criminal complaint read.

While he received a 12-year state prison sentence after being convicted, that sentence was stayed, according to Fox, and Vang ultimately received 30 years supervised probation in its stead with eight months of confinement at a county facility.

And now, it appears that someone is again pressuring the victim into supporting Vang’s cause.

“The victim supports this pardon. His [Vang’s] wife stayed and has forgiven. He also [has] immigration concerns. He has remorse and was discharged from probation,” wrote Minnesota Clemency Review Commissioner Nadine Graves in her decision, according to Fox.

Now, you can blame this slice of sick wokeness on the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission, except for the fact that it was signed by Walz. And then, of course, you might want to know who appoints these commissioners in the first place. From the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library:

The commission consists of nine members, each serving a term coterminous with the governor. The governor, the attorney general, and the chief justice of the supreme court must each appoint three members to serve on the commission and replace members when the members’ terms expire. Members serve at the pleasure of their appointing authority.

So that’s Walz, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson … appointed by Walz.

The people named to the commission by these three officials, all in ideological alignment, decided that a child rapist should be pardoned out of concern for children — the rapist’s children, because he was an illegal immigrant and would have been deported otherwise.

When the pardon was announced, Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, blasted the decision.

“Governor Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting,” Bis said in a statement. “These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting.”

Exactly.

These people do not care about you. They only care about upholding their own sick, perverted values so long as they don’t have to worry about their kids being assaulted by this pervert. As for your kids — well, you must understand, this is for the greater good, according to the progressive Minnesotan mind.

And to think, in an alternate universe where Americans didn’t realize what disgusting frauds he and his ticket mate were, Walz would be vice president of the United States — one Kamala Harris heartbeat away from the presidency. If that doesn’t scare you, nothing will.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.