Walz's Soft-on-Crime Law Frees Axe Murderer: Family Killer Walks After 37 Years

A man in Minnesota, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his family with an axe, has been granted work release under a new law.

David Brom, who committed the heinous crime back in 1988, was assigned to work release by the Minnesota Department of Corrections on Tuesday, according to a report from KMSP.

The outlet reported, five parole board members approved a plan to grant him work release amid his “step down” toward release. Only one board member dissented.

Brom will partake in work release thanks to a law in Minnesota that entered into effect last year ending life sentences for those convicted as children.

Under the new law, juvenile offenders serving life sentences can be eligible for parole after 15 years.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Brom would have had to serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole in 2037 under the old law.

But under the new law, he became eligible retroactively as of 2018, per KMSP.

The New York Post noted that Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who was the Democratic nominee for vice president in the 2024 election cycle, was the one who signed the bill into law.

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson had opposed the legislation in the Democrat-controlled state.

“I warned of this exact scenario during the 2023 public safety debate, and it is precisely the kind of outcome I sought to prevent,” Rasmusson told Valley News Live after Brom was released.

“The Democrats’ soft-on-crime approach has led to dangerous early releases like this one. The release of David Brom is a profound failure of justice and a painful betrayal to the memory of his victims,” the lawmaker added.

“Brom committed one of the most horrific crimes in our state’s history.

“Releasing him now undermines the severity of that act and the suffering it caused.”

As reported by KMSP, Brom was convicted of murdering his mother Paulette, his father Bernard, his younger sister Diane, and his younger brother Richard.

Olmsted County deputies found the bodies at the Brom home with several gashes to their heads and upper bodies made by an axe.

The police had been alerted by a friend of Brom, who had called to say that he had murdered his family.

Though Brom pleaded not guilty due to insanity, he was convicted by a jury and given consecutive life sentences.

