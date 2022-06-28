Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert Rage 'Those States in the Middle' That Don't Align with New York and California

States that are not New York or California should stop getting in the way, according to comedian Wanda Sykes.

Sykes appeared on Monday’s episode of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to complain that middle America should stop defying liberal blue states.

“I’m a black, gay woman and I have a daughter. So I’m not doing so well right now,” she said.

On #LSSC, @iamwandasykes complains U.S. “no longer a democracy,” justices “lied” during confirmation hearings. “The problem” is “those states in the middle, that red stuff. Why do they get to tell us what to do?” They don’t. CA and NY abortion laws untouched. pic.twitter.com/EEfkbI7EhQtwitter.com/…r/status/1541642854380044289 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) June 28, 2022

“It just sucks, man,” she said before launching into her complaints.

“It’s like the country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? I mean, we’re, this is no longer majority rule,” she said.

Sykes attacked the justices who overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion by saying they lied during their confirmation hearings when asked about respecting court precedents.

That led Colbert to chime in “especially Kavanaugh,” in reference to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Will America ever become one nation undivided again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (357 Votes) No: 70% (845 Votes)

The ruling sent the issue of abortion to the states, which means liberal pro-abortion states such as New York and California are not impacted.

Sykes then went on to demean middle America.

“The problem is that middle stuff,” she said. “Those states in the middle. That red stuff.”

This two-minute video from the Democratic Party late-night show provides a fascinating and highly illustrative look inside the liberal mindset. Highly recommended:pic.twitter.com/EOXaEiRI5H — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2022



“Why do they get to tell us what to do, when the majority of us live out, you know, in New York, California? And we’re paying for all this crap, really,” Sykes said. “We’re footin’ the bill.”

“That’s the union,” Colbert replied.

“It’s supposed to be a representative democracy, but it turns out to be minority rule right now,” he said.

Wanda Sykes demonstrates everything the Constitution was designed to protect against in just two minutes https://t.co/UM6mKW6x0n — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) June 28, 2022

“California, if it were a country, it’d be like the fourth-, fifth-largest economy,” Sykes said.

Sykes said every state that is not California or New York should know its subservient place.

“If I’m footing the bill, know your position. You know what I’m saying? … If I say, ‘Hey, let’s go out to dinner.’ You don’t get to pick the restaurant. Just shut up and eat,” Sykes said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.