Share
News

Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert Rage 'Those States in the Middle' That Don't Align with New York and California

 By Jack Davis  June 28, 2022 at 10:32am
Share

States that are not New York or California should stop getting in the way, according to comedian Wanda Sykes.

Sykes appeared on Monday’s episode of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to complain that middle America should stop defying liberal blue states.

“I’m a black, gay woman and I have a daughter. So I’m not doing so well right now,” she said.

Trending:
University That Employs Clarence Thomas Shuts Down Students' Attempt to Remove Him from Teaching Position

“It just sucks, man,” she said before launching into her complaints.

“It’s like the country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? I mean, we’re, this is no longer majority rule,” she said.

Sykes attacked the justices who overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion by saying they lied during their confirmation hearings when asked about respecting court precedents.

That led Colbert to chime in “especially Kavanaugh,” in reference to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Will America ever become one nation undivided again?

The ruling sent the issue of abortion to the states, which means liberal pro-abortion states such as New York and California are not impacted.

Sykes then went on to demean middle America.

“The problem is that middle stuff,” she said. “Those states in the middle. That red stuff.”


“Why do they get to tell us what to do, when the majority of us live out, you know, in New York, California? And we’re paying for all this crap, really,” Sykes said. “We’re footin’ the bill.”

Related:
Forensic Expert Recovers 168,000 Deleted Files from Hunter Biden's Laptop: Report

“That’s the union,” Colbert replied.

“It’s supposed to be a representative democracy, but it turns out to be minority rule right now,” he said.

“California, if it were a country, it’d be like the fourth-, fifth-largest economy,” Sykes said.

Sykes said every state that is not California or New York should know its subservient place.

“If I’m footing the bill, know your position. You know what I’m saying? … If I say, ‘Hey, let’s go out to dinner.’ You don’t get to pick the restaurant. Just shut up and eat,” Sykes said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ex-Con from Prison Where Maxwell Is Headed Reveals Utter Horror That Awaits Her Behind Bars
'Jan. 6 Committee Tried to Jussie Smollett the Country': Dems Ruthlessly Mocked for Supposed 'Key Witness'
Two Mexican Citizens Charged After Dozens of Dead Bodies Found in Semi-Truck in Texas
Texas Attorney General Launches Investigation of Walmart
University That Employs Clarence Thomas Shuts Down Students' Attempt to Remove Him from Teaching Position
See more...

Conversation