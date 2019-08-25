Wandering Joe Biden Forgets Where He Is -- Vermont or New Hampshire?

The first step to winning in New Hampshire is knowing you’re in New Hampshire.

That might seem like a basic rule of American politics, but it’s one the Joe Biden campaign might need to brush up on as their candidate just racked up yet another in a seemingly interminable series of gaffes.

On the bright side, he got the town’s name right.

The latest Biden blunder came on Saturday while he was bragging to reporters how much he loved the state. Just, er, not maybe the state he was standing in at the time.

“I’ve been here a number of times,” Biden told the media in Keene, New Hampshire, as The Daily Caller noted.

“The last time I think was all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that. I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

Check it out here:

Now, in Biden’s defense, what is there not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?

Of course, its politics are ludicrous – it’s the state that’s given the nation the arrogant, querulous and ultimately tiresome Bernie Sanders for going on two presidential campaigns now – but in terms of natural beauty, hey, who doesn’t like green mountains?

The problem, however, is that it’s getting increasingly hard for even Biden supporters to explain away the former vice president’s verbal blunders – major and minor.

On Friday he got the number of students shot by National Guardsmen in 1970 at Ohio’s Kent State wrong when he said it was “more than 40”. It was four dead; nine were wounded.

During a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, he got the decade wrong when Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated.

Speaking on Aug. 4, after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Biden incorrectly stated they had taken place in Houston and Michigan.

On one level, of course, everyone can have a chuckle about Biden being Biden. Wandering the nation in a continuous campaign has to get tiresome, and pretty soon every place probably does look like another. If the mind wanders a little too is that really such a problem?

Well, yes — because it just keeps happening.

It might be oddly comforting and acceptable to excuse some wannabe potential candidate for the presidency for being a fool simply because he’s spent a career saying foolish things, but this guy is literally – using a word Biden himself abuses constantly – the best the Democrats have to offer.

The reason he’s leading in all the Democratic polls is because even the party’s lunatic, leftist base knows that Americans in a general election couldn’t stomach even one of the clown car posse of leftists competing with Biden for the nomination.

And he keeps saying things that would indicate to those not inclined to be charitable that maybe Uncle Joe isn’t carrying his 76 years as well as some other septuagenarians (like the serpent’s-toothed, 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren, say, or 73-year-old President Donald Trump, the man the Democrats are dying to replace).

Democrats need to ask seriously, is this the man to choose to lead the most powerful nation in the world?

Biden might not even make it to a debate stage with Trump unless he can make it through the primaries, and to make it through the primaries, he’s going to have to win in New Hampshire.

Saturday’s gaffe might not have been fatal, but it didn’t help. To win in New Hampshire, you have to at least know that you’re in New Hampshire.

