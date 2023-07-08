Share
News

'We Want You Back': Trump's Gracious Act Caught by Cameras During Campaign Stop in Iowa

 By Randy DeSoto  July 7, 2023 at 5:35pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump bought ice cream for fans at a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday following a well-received campaign speech.

Chants of “We love Trump!” and “USA!” could be heard as the 45th president and 2024 GOP candidate entered the restaurant.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way


Trump proceeded to the counter and began chatting with the staff.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” he said.

He then began passing out ice cream to the crowd on hand.

A woman called out to him, “We want you back, Trump.”

Trump commented on a shirt one man was wearing: “Look at that — 45, 47.” The message, of course, was that Trump will be not only the 45th, but the 47th president.

People cheered at the prospect.

Related:
DeSantis Reveals Debate Decision - Only 5 Candidates Qualify for the Event


In April, Trump made a surprise stop at a pizza shop in Fort Myers, Florida, after delivering a speech.

He handed out slices of pizza to those nearby.

During his Friday speech in Iowa, Trump joked, “Every time I get a subpoena, you know, my polls go up, I get more and more subpoenas.”

“These are crooked people. Never happened in our country. It’s called weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI. We’ve never had anything like this. And it’s all bulls***, too,” Trump said to applause.

“That’s why my polls go up. I’m the only person [who] ever got indicted who became more popular! Because people understand it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'We Want You Back': Trump's Gracious Act Caught by Cameras During Campaign Stop in Iowa
Tucker Drops Jan. 6 Bombshell from Unaired Fox Interview with Capitol Police Chief
'Bank Records Don't Lie': GOP Reps Have Uncovered 'More Disturbing Findings' in Hunter Biden Case
Shocking Shake-Up in House GOP: Freedom Caucus Boots Member for First Time Ever
Dem Rep Displays Stunning Lack of Knowledge About Declaration of Independence, Slavery
See more...

Conversation