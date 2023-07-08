'We Want You Back': Trump's Gracious Act Caught by Cameras During Campaign Stop in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump bought ice cream for fans at a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday following a well-received campaign speech.

Chants of “We love Trump!” and “USA!” could be heard as the 45th president and 2024 GOP candidate entered the restaurant.

President Trump arrives at Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa!🍦 pic.twitter.com/nfvdpWyy6K — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 7, 2023



Trump proceeded to the counter and began chatting with the staff.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” he said.

President @realDonaldTrump ordering Blizzards at local Iowa Dairy Queen! pic.twitter.com/rrxbUDSvCm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 7, 2023

He then began passing out ice cream to the crowd on hand.

A woman called out to him, “We want you back, Trump.”

Trump commented on a shirt one man was wearing: “Look at that — 45, 47.” The message, of course, was that Trump will be not only the 45th, but the 47th president.

People cheered at the prospect.

President Trump at a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, IA handing out some frosty Blizzards! pic.twitter.com/8gu303tUQo — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 7, 2023



In April, Trump made a surprise stop at a pizza shop in Fort Myers, Florida, after delivering a speech.

He handed out slices of pizza to those nearby.

Man of the people pic.twitter.com/54SbxxqBIQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 22, 2023

During his Friday speech in Iowa, Trump joked, “Every time I get a subpoena, you know, my polls go up, I get more and more subpoenas.”

Trump: “My polls go up, I get more and more subpoenas. Report to a grand jury!!!! … all bullshit” pic.twitter.com/X2zNyqXtXb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2023

“These are crooked people. Never happened in our country. It’s called weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI. We’ve never had anything like this. And it’s all bulls***, too,” Trump said to applause.

“That’s why my polls go up. I’m the only person [who] ever got indicted who became more popular! Because people understand it.”

