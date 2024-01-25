'They Want Civil War': Dems in Congress Call on Biden to Seize Control of Texas National Guard

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling barring the Border Patrol from removing razor wire erected along the nation’s southern border by the Texas National Guard.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t bat an eye.

“This is not over. … I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property,” the Republican said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Abbott outlined the legal basis for that decision, citing “Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense” and declaring the “federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States.”

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

I suspect every conservative American wondered if the governor would make such a stand. Social media platforms lit up with conversations to this end with references to a possible civil war arising if, in fact, he didn’t. Conservative America certainly doesn’t want this, but many feel that President Joe Biden and the Democrats do and this is where all this was designed to lead.

Conservatives only want the invasion at the border to end. They see Abbott doing this and Biden not. This isn’t logical to them so they smell a scheme.

Now there are calls among Democrats in Congress for the president to establish federal control over the Texas National Guard in order to stop Abbott from protecting his state’s border with Mexico.

In a Tuesday post on X, Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said, “Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”

Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now. https://t.co/f1SKuCwEWG — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 23, 2024

Castro was backed by fellow Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, who said, “I agree with @JoaquinCastrotx : if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard.”

I agree with @JoaquinCastrotx : if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard. (3/6) — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) January 24, 2024

Biden is now caught in a pickle.

Many Americans view the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling as wrong and definitely not in the United States’ best interest, whereas they view Abbott’s doggedness to protect our border as correct.

In the president’s refusal to do his job as instructed by Article IV of the Constitution, Abbott was forced to act in accordance with Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 to defend its border.

Biden placed the governor in a no-win situation, and Abbott threw this right back at him. The ripple effect is now occurring on both sides, with Democrats expecting Biden to do something and Americans readying for anything if he does.

I have redesigned the “Come And Take It” flag with razor wire. pic.twitter.com/BqzPpqslKA — Christ, America, Liberty 🟨🗽🧯 (@GodUSALiberty) January 24, 2024

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire shared thoughts on X that represented those of many.

“Greg Abbott could go down as one of the most important governors in American history if he holds the line here and doesn’t relent,” he wrote Wednesday.

Greg Abbott could go down as one of the most important governors in American history if he holds the line here and doesn’t relent https://t.co/JItyKCZCVY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 24, 2024

The reality is neither Biden nor Abbott can relent. Something must happen next.

Some are concluding that what they were first smelling is actually what was designed by Biden and the Biden administration to occur all along.

“They want civil war,” Drew Hernandez said in an X post on Wednesday.

They want civil war https://t.co/ZZUdelK27F — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 24, 2024

Things could get ugly very quickly, with some Americans suggesting that is what Biden and the Democrats want, providing them an excuse to delay or halt the November election.

Trying to stop the election? — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) January 24, 2024

No doubt, Biden’s actions up to now have been treasonous. If he compounds that with taking control of Texas’ National Guard, all hell will break loose.

