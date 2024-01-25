'They Want Civil War': Dems in Congress Call on Biden to Seize Control of Texas National Guard
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling barring the Border Patrol from removing razor wire erected along the nation’s southern border by the Texas National Guard.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t bat an eye.
“This is not over. … I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property,” the Republican said in a post on X.
On Wednesday, Abbott outlined the legal basis for that decision, citing “Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense” and declaring the “federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States.”
I suspect every conservative American wondered if the governor would make such a stand. Social media platforms lit up with conversations to this end with references to a possible civil war arising if, in fact, he didn’t. Conservative America certainly doesn’t want this, but many feel that President Joe Biden and the Democrats do and this is where all this was designed to lead.
Conservatives only want the invasion at the border to end. They see Abbott doing this and Biden not. This isn’t logical to them so they smell a scheme.
Now there are calls among Democrats in Congress for the president to establish federal control over the Texas National Guard in order to stop Abbott from protecting his state’s border with Mexico.
In a Tuesday post on X, Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said, “Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”
Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border.
Castro was backed by fellow Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, who said, “I agree with @JoaquinCastrotx : if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard.”
Biden is now caught in a pickle.
Many Americans view the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling as wrong and definitely not in the United States’ best interest, whereas they view Abbott’s doggedness to protect our border as correct.
In the president’s refusal to do his job as instructed by Article IV of the Constitution, Abbott was forced to act in accordance with Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 to defend its border.
Biden placed the governor in a no-win situation, and Abbott threw this right back at him. The ripple effect is now occurring on both sides, with Democrats expecting Biden to do something and Americans readying for anything if he does.
Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire shared thoughts on X that represented those of many.
“Greg Abbott could go down as one of the most important governors in American history if he holds the line here and doesn’t relent,” he wrote Wednesday.
The reality is neither Biden nor Abbott can relent. Something must happen next.
Some are concluding that what they were first smelling is actually what was designed by Biden and the Biden administration to occur all along.
“They want civil war,” Drew Hernandez said in an X post on Wednesday.
Things could get ugly very quickly, with some Americans suggesting that is what Biden and the Democrats want, providing them an excuse to delay or halt the November election.
No doubt, Biden’s actions up to now have been treasonous. If he compounds that with taking control of Texas’ National Guard, all hell will break loose.
