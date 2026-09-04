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'What Do You Want Me to Do, Get a Brass Band?': Judge Tells Off Lindsay Clancy's Attorney as Juror Drama Turns Heated

 By Joe Saunders  September 4, 2026 at 8:28am
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Sparks flew Friday morning in the ongoing case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman on trial for allegedly murdering her children.

In addressing the court, Clancy attorney Kevin Reddington implicitly accused Judge William Sullivan of failing to be forceful enough in explaining to the currently deadlocked jurors their duties in making a decision.

And Sullivan’s patience appeared to wear thin.

According to reports, the jury is split 11-1, with the holdout appearing to lean toward convicting Clancy.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Friday morning, according to ABC News, Reddington claimed to Sullivan that the juror in question is not applying the law.

“This person will not apply reasonable doubt to the evidence,” Sullivan declared, according to ABC News.

Sullivan, however, said the situation does not indicate that “this is a person who refuses to follow the law,” ABC News reported.

He said he would remind jurors again that they must follow the law regardless of their personal feelings — but that wasn’t good enough for Reddington.

He asked Sullivan to “re-instruct” the jury “forcefully” on the meaning of the term “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“I think I did that yesterday, didn’t I?” Sullivan responded.

Related:
Breaking: Lindsay Clancy Judge Declares Mistrial, Pending Defense Appeal

“You did it yesterday. You did it soft. You didn’t do it forcefully,” Reddington answered.

“What do you want me to do, get a brass band?” Sullivan shot back, his voice rising. “The fact that I, perhaps, perhaps, give it my full inflection… I’m sorry about that but I’m not an actor.”

 

Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 after sending her husband out of the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, to run errands.

Her defense claims that she acted under the influence of postpartum psychosis and is not responsible for the acts.

The jury is on its seventh day of deliberations.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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