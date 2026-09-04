'What Do You Want Me to Do, Get a Brass Band?': Judge Tells Off Lindsay Clancy's Attorney as Juror Drama Turns Heated

Sparks flew Friday morning in the ongoing case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman on trial for allegedly murdering her children.

In addressing the court, Clancy attorney Kevin Reddington implicitly accused Judge William Sullivan of failing to be forceful enough in explaining to the currently deadlocked jurors their duties in making a decision.

And Sullivan’s patience appeared to wear thin.

BREAKING: Tensions erupt in the courtroom for the Lindsay Clancy murder case as defense attorney Kevin Reddington presses Judge William Sullivan to give jurors a more “forceful” instruction on proof beyond a reasonable doubt. “What do you want me to do? Get a brass band?!”… pic.twitter.com/yuwhbx0yJL — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2026

According to reports, the jury is split 11-1, with the holdout appearing to lean toward convicting Clancy.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Friday morning, according to ABC News, Reddington claimed to Sullivan that the juror in question is not applying the law.

“This person will not apply reasonable doubt to the evidence,” Sullivan declared, according to ABC News.

Sullivan, however, said the situation does not indicate that “this is a person who refuses to follow the law,” ABC News reported.

He said he would remind jurors again that they must follow the law regardless of their personal feelings — but that wasn’t good enough for Reddington.

He asked Sullivan to “re-instruct” the jury “forcefully” on the meaning of the term “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“I think I did that yesterday, didn’t I?” Sullivan responded.

“You did it yesterday. You did it soft. You didn’t do it forcefully,” Reddington answered.

“What do you want me to do, get a brass band?” Sullivan shot back, his voice rising. “The fact that I, perhaps, perhaps, give it my full inflection… I’m sorry about that but I’m not an actor.”

The defense attorney wants to be the judge. We have crossed the rubicon in trials … only social media now can decide. And criminals rejoice. — Ray Schwartz (@RaySchwartz11) September 4, 2026

Who running this trial, the defense attorney or the judge? — Jenie (@JenSala83687286) September 4, 2026

Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 after sending her husband out of the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, to run errands.

Her defense claims that she acted under the influence of postpartum psychosis and is not responsible for the acts.

The jury is on its seventh day of deliberations.

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