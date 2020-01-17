Immigrants in Mexico Say They're Waiting for Trump To Leave Office Before Crossing US Border

Central American migrants hoping to enter the United States have said they will wait in Mexico in the hope that President Donald Trump loses re-election, and then cross the U.S. border.

The Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C., based think tank that advocates for reducing immigration, visited southern Mexico and interviewed Central American migrants who have ambitions of reaching the U.S.

However, because of the policies put in place by the Trump administration, they are unable to migrate any further north.

Their plan? Wait in Mexico and bet on Trump losing the election in November.

Once that happens, they believe the rules that are preventing them from migrating will be lifted, and they will then be able to claim asylum in the U.S.

TRENDING: Northam Declares ‘State of Emergency’ as Militias Prepare To March on Richmond

“I want Trump out!” said Katherine Cabrera, one of the Honduran migrants interviewed by CIS. “I’ll wait for that because it would make things easier to get in.”

Cabrera is one of many Honduran migrants currently stuck in Tapachula, a southern Mexican city that sits just north of the Guatemalan border.

Because of travel agreements between Central American nations, many of their citizens are able to pass freely though each other’s countries.

However, Central American migrants find themselves stuck once they hit the Mexican border.

Do you think Trump will lose his re-election bid? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

At that point, they must apply for protected status there, or return home.

In what appears to be a surprisingly savvy outcome, many of the migrants interviewed by CIS said they are seeking asylum in Mexico, but they have no intention of staying there permanently.

Instead, they said they will enjoy protected status in Mexico until Trump loses the election, and then trek northward into the U.S. once — as they believe — the restrictionist immigration rules are repealed.

“A lot of people in El Salvador believe [Trump] is the reason all this is happening, that he is selfish and cruel and doing everything he can to make us suffer,” Brenda Ramos of El Salvador said.

“But once Trump is defeated and the Democrats take over, things are going to get better.”

RELATED: ICE Chief Begs NYC To End 'Unbelievable' Sanctuary Policy After Gruesome Murder

At Tapachula’s main detention center, CIS asked five migrant women if they were staying in Mexico in the hopes that Trump is defeated at the end of the year.

All of them reportedly raised their hands instantly.

The gamble these migrants are making is not exactly ill-conceived.

Every leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination has vowed to disassemble Trump’s most consequential immigration policies, particularly the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

Better known as “Remain in Mexico,” the MPP program requires U.S. asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the duration of their court proceedings.

Other, more progressive candidates vying for the Democratic nomination have adopted much more extreme positions on immigration.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, for example, have both proposed decriminalizing illegal immigration and placing a moratorium on all deportations.

There are well over 50,000 migrants currently under the “Remain in Mexico” program.

If a Democratic administration took over in 2021, they would presumably be allowed to enter the U.S. while their cases are processed.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.