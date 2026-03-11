Wanted on 59 Counts of Rape and Child Sex Crimes: One of Those Illegals Dems Care More About Than Americans Was Just Nabbed by NC Cops

An illegal alien from Honduras who’s wanted on 59 felony charges of child sexual exploitation was arrested in Gaston County, North Carolina, after police raided the apartment complex where he had been hiding.

At the time of his March 4 arrest, Jose Isaias Martel-Arriaga was already wanted under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer for failing to appear at a deportation hearing, the Gaston County government website stated.

The migrant allegedly committed a horrific array of child sex abuse crimes, including:

40 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

9 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

3 counts of extortion

4 counts of solicitation of a child by computer

3 counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution

Martel-Arriaga is being held without bail at the Gaston County Jail.

While not every illegal alien is a child molester or a violent criminal, there have been countless arrests of these lowlife thugs to underscore that illegal immigration is a metastatic cancer that’s eroding public safety.

40 Counts: First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

9 Counts: Indecent Liberties with a Minor

4 Counts: Solicitation of a Child by Computer

3 Counts: Solicitation of a Child for Prostitution

3 Counts: Extortion Words cannot describe this evil who has no right to be in our… pic.twitter.com/znk7CUgLoy — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats rabidly prioritize the welfare of these savage criminals — who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place — over the safety of American citizens.

How many more innocent children must be sacrificed on the altar of the left’s toxic, social re-engineering agenda?

🚨PARK CITY, UTAH: ICE DETAINER LODGED AGAINST ILLEGAL ALIEN FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A 14-YEAR-OLD.@ICEgov has lodged an arrest detainer against Conrrado Ahuexoteco Atrisco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old high school student in Utah.… pic.twitter.com/pY8ifHr9hm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 10, 2026

CHILD RAPIST DEPORTED ICE @ERONewark removed Victor Ortiz Ramos, an illegal alien from Mexico convicted sexually assaulting a young child. He entered ICE custody after being arrested in Fort Dix, NJ, a year and a half after he was released from prison. pic.twitter.com/f3mgnEIxER — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 10, 2026

No other nation outside of the West tolerates such a heinous, systemic subversion of its own citizens.

Democrats’ warped fetishization of illegal immigration has undermined national security and endangered American lives.

Decades of left-wing surrender of U.S. sovereignty has allowed the United States to devolve into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens, many of whom are convicted felons in their homelands.

Matt O’Brien, Deputy Executive Director of Federation for American Immigration Reform: “The fiscal cost of illegal immigration, which is driven in large part by fraudulent access to taxpayer-funded programs, has been estimated at $150 BILLION annually…” pic.twitter.com/alGW4PWlV2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2026

A relentless barrage of migrants has accelerated the nation’s collapse by draining public resources and undermining public safety.

I didn’t have the chart on hand 59% is the proportion of illegal-headed households receiving any form of welfare Only 48% of illegal alien households are on food stamps, mea culpa pic.twitter.com/BrDZzzWwre — Kitten 🐈 (@kitten_beloved) October 31, 2025

No country — no matter how wealthy or powerful — can survive if it’s relentlessly under siege and being devoured from the inside out on a daily basis.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.