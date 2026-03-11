Share
Wanted on 59 Counts of Rape and Child Sex Crimes: One of Those Illegals Dems Care More About Than Americans Was Just Nabbed by NC Cops

 By Samantha Chang  March 11, 2026 at 6:53am
An illegal alien from Honduras who’s wanted on 59 felony charges of child sexual exploitation was arrested in Gaston County, North Carolina, after police raided the apartment complex where he had been hiding.

At the time of his March 4 arrest, Jose Isaias Martel-Arriaga was already wanted under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer for failing to appear at a deportation hearing, the Gaston County government website stated.

The migrant allegedly committed a horrific array of child sex abuse crimes, including:

  • 40 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 9 counts of indecent liberties with a minor
  • 3 counts of extortion
  • 4 counts of solicitation of a child by computer
  • 3 counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution

Martel-Arriaga is being held without bail at the Gaston County Jail.

While not every illegal alien is a child molester or a violent criminal, there have been countless arrests of these lowlife thugs to underscore that illegal immigration is a metastatic cancer that’s eroding public safety.

Meanwhile, Democrats rabidly prioritize the welfare of these savage criminals — who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place — over the safety of American citizens.

How many more innocent children must be sacrificed on the altar of the left’s toxic, social re-engineering agenda?

No other nation outside of the West tolerates such a heinous, systemic subversion of its own citizens.

Democrats’ warped fetishization of illegal immigration has undermined national security and endangered American lives.

Decades of left-wing surrender of U.S. sovereignty has allowed the United States to devolve into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens, many of whom are convicted felons in their homelands.

A relentless barrage of migrants has accelerated the nation’s collapse by draining public resources and undermining public safety.

No country — no matter how wealthy or powerful — can survive if it’s relentlessly under siege and being devoured from the inside out on a daily basis.

Conversation