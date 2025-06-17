'I Wanted to Address Some Things': JD Vance Provides an 'Inside' Look at How Trump Is Handling Iran Situation

As the Israel-Iran conflict deepens — and the specter of U.S. involvement looms — all eyes are on President Donald Trump.

In what’s easily the sternest international test of Trump’s second term thus far, there is a tug-and-pull (even within MAGA) about whether or not America should get involved militarily to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran has largely been resistant to deal-making on that issue, particularly with regards to capping its uranium enrichment programs, fueling speculation that military action may be the only recourse.

The president’s insistence that Iran cannot have access to nuclear weapons under any circumstances has caused a bit of a divide on the political right, with equally loud voices arguing for both sides of that issue.

Trump, who has largely been resistant to getting America into any military conflict, has therefore become an enormously important figure in this Middle Eastern conflict, despite America’s ongoing reluctance to actually enter the fray.

And Trump’s second-in-command needed to set the record straight on a few matters as the president falls under further scrutiny.

Vice President J.D. Vance took to X Tuesday, in an impassioned defense of Trump’s character and stance on the issue — while also offering a firm reminder of who this “decision ultimately belongs to.”

“Look, I’m seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there’s a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue,” Vance began.

“First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance continued. “Over the last few months, he encouraged his foreign policy team to reach a deal with the Iranians to accomplish this goal. The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment.

“And he said repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways — the easy way or the ‘other’ way.

“Second, I’ve seen a lot of confusion over the issue of ‘civilian nuclear power’ and ‘uranium enrichment.’

“These are distinct issues. Iran could have civilian nuclear power without enrichment, but Iran rejected that. Meanwhile, they’ve enriched uranium far above the level necessary for any civilian purpose. They’ve been found in violation of their non-proliferation obligations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is hardly a rightwing organization.”

The vice president added: “Meanwhile, the president has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military’s focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens.”

Vance then explained that he simply can’t see a legitimate reason for Iran to enrich its uranium to this level.

Because he fails to see that reason, he believes that Trump’s actions, whatever they may end up being, are wholly justified.

“[Trump] may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment,” Vance said. “That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy.

“But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue.

“And having seen this up close and personal, I can assure you that he is only interested in using the American military to accomplish American people’s goals.

“Whatever he does, that is his focus.”

