WaPo Columnist on MSNBC: We Have To 'Burn Down the Republican Party'

By Shaun Hair
Published August 28, 2019 at 8:59am
When The Washington Post hired Jennifer Rubin as a columnist, it did so ostensibly as a signal that it was willing to tolerate conservative voices within its primarily left-leaning content.

But there is a big problem with calling Rubin a conservative.

That’s because she’s not one.

Like a Trojan horse pushed up to the gate of conservatism, The Post can label her a gift of diversity as much as it wants.

But the truth is that Rubin is, at best, misguided and, at worst, a deceptive pawn meant to give The Post a thin facade of ideological variety.

“Anyone following Rubin’s writing closely at this point would rightfully find the claim that she is ‘conservative’ laughable,” conservative leaders from the American Principles Project wrote in a 2018 letter to The Post encouraging the newspaper to be more honest about Rubin’s fake conservatism, according to The Hill.

“And yet, she is still regularly touted in the media as a conservative voice — and by your own paper as ‘reporting from a center-right perspective.'”

“In truth, it is nearly impossible to discern any conservatism in Rubin’s contemporary writing,” the letter said.

That was in 2018.

And 2019 has not proven the letter wrong.

Rubin remains a shill for the left, but adorns her commentary with faux-credibility because it comes with the fake-news label of “being from a conservative.”

Well, I call baloney.

The most recent exhibit to support my claim is Rubin’s comment Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” when she said the Republican Party needs to be destroyed.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose,” Rubin said.

“We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party.”

Apparently Rubin’s (and The Post’s) version of conservatism is spewing violent rhetoric against the GOP while appearing on MSNBC.

“We have to level them, because if there are survivors — if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again,” Rubin continued. “They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the waves — look at me, I’ve made it through.’ And so up and down the ticket — federal, state and local offices — the country has to repudiate this.”

Her comments did not go unnoticed.

“This is what blind hate does,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee noted on Twitter.

Huckabee also compared people like Rubin to “psychopathic ranting loons.”

“If she has any friends, she needs an intervention. NOW!” Huckabee said.

And Huckabee was not alone.

“Who’s pushing the violent rhetoric again?” Harmeet Dhillon, a popular, conservative lawyer and First Amendment expert, asked rhetorically.

“But the Right glorifies violence, am I right?” radio host and former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka asked.

“Rubin decides to incite people against Republicans rather than be a voice for peace,” One America News Network reporter Jack Posobiec said.

To be sure, The Post has the right to hire anyone it chooses, even if that newspaper, like The New York Times, decides to hire vocal anti-Semites and raging racists.

But The Post does a disservice to its publication and insults the rest of us by referring to Rubin as a conservative blogger.

We can both hear and read the the truth.

I work with conservatives. I know conservatives. Conservatives are friends of mine.

Jennifer Rubin, you’re no conservative.

Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media.

After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf.

Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States.

In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media.

He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







