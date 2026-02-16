Share
The Washington Post office just after a mass layoff on Feb. 5, 2026 in Washington, DC.
The Washington Post office just after a mass layoff on Feb. 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Allison Robbert / AP Photo)

WaPo Eats Crow For Reporting White House Didn't Announce Something Trump Literally Put On Truth Social

 By Mariane Angela  February 16, 2026 at 4:00am
The Washington Post issued a public correction Wednesday after claiming National Guard troops withdrew from three major cities without any public notice, only to concede that President Donald Trump had, in fact, announced the move weeks earlier.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Trump administration quietly removed all federalized National Guard troops from several U.S. cities after courts repeatedly blocked the president’s efforts to expand deployments in Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.

In a post on X, the outlet acknowledged the error, writing that National Guard troops left three cities without any public notice.

“Correction: National Guard troops withdrew from 3 cities with no public acknowledgment, other than a Trump social media post weeks earlier that announced the move,” The Washington Post wrote.

“An earlier post, below, failed to note Trump’s post and has been deleted.”

