WaPo Eats Crow For Reporting White House Didn't Announce Something Trump Literally Put On Truth Social

The Washington Post issued a public correction Wednesday after claiming National Guard troops withdrew from three major cities without any public notice, only to concede that President Donald Trump had, in fact, announced the move weeks earlier.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Trump administration quietly removed all federalized National Guard troops from several U.S. cities after courts repeatedly blocked the president’s efforts to expand deployments in Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.

In a post on X, the outlet acknowledged the error, writing that National Guard troops left three cities without any public notice.

Correction: National Guard troops withdrew from 3 cities with no public acknowledgment, other than a Trump social media post weeks earlier that announced the move. An earlier post, below, failed to note Trump’s post and has been deleted. More: https://t.co/IL5LHeeal3 pic.twitter.com/b2uiUyiBBH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 11, 2026

“Correction: National Guard troops withdrew from 3 cities with no public acknowledgment, other than a Trump social media post weeks earlier that announced the move,” The Washington Post wrote.

“An earlier post, below, failed to note Trump’s post and has been deleted.”

