WaPo Intel Reporter Humiliated as Video of China Recording US Military in Iran Turns Out to Be Atlanta Airport

There are few axioms in journalism as rock-solid as this one: WaPo’s gonna WaPo.

The Washington Post is a source of endless amusement, inasmuch as it will reliably give you the worst take on any story, especially in the headlines. No, there’s been no “austere religious scholar” when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was offed, but that’s sadly not for any lack of trying; the capital’s newspaper of record referred to Khamenei in his obituary as a man who “cut a more avuncular figure in public than his perpetually scowling but much more revered mentor, and he was known to be fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels.”

This is an actual paragraph from The Washington Post’s obituary for Khamenei. Just astonishing stuff. pic.twitter.com/BbPNLwN1w0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 1, 2026

And then there’s Josh Rogin, a man who’s the lead global security analyst for The Washington Post intelligence. Rogin’s byline only occasionally appears at the paper, but he’s an active force on X.

The problem is that, if Mr. Rogin is any indication, “Washington Post intelligence” might indeed replace “military intelligence” in the pantheon of great oxymorons, right up there with “jumbo shrimp” and “small crowd.”

And now, he’s gone viral for it.

On Sunday, an account called “China pulse” — pretty much a tool of CCP propagandizing — made a dramatic claim: “The US attacks on Iran have become a veritable military intelligence laboratory for China.

“More than 300 Jilin-1 satellites are recording every detail, second by second, from munition refueling to missile trajectories,” the post said, along with video that supposedly proved it.

“China is turning US war doctrine into a database, including refueling times and air defense responses.

“According to experts, this data could give China a military research and development advantage that will last for decades,” the post added.

Rogin quote-posted this, along with his own analysis: “China is the big winner of the Iran war.”

An “intelligence” expert might have checked this video to see what precisely it was showing. He didn’t, which is slightly problematic — since, far from showing “military intelligence,” it was satellite footage of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport:

China is the big winner of the Iran war. https://t.co/sZkBYwiMo4 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 8, 2026

This got the derision you might expect:

You realize that’s Atlanta airport right Josh? — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) March 8, 2026

Claims “ChiNa iS tHe rEaL WiNnEr”.

Posts a Chinese bot with a pic of Atlanta airport. pic.twitter.com/2WoBi9N9Gx — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) March 8, 2026

Now, while this theoretically shows the ability for Chinese satellites to capture footage of a very large airport, it’s also worth noting that this airport has little impact on American military operations. And that’s not how this post was being sold. There’s no evidence that this technology has been able to ensure that “China is the big winner of the Iran war,” as Rogin indicated the footage proved, especially since the United States and Israel can account for the technology China has and ensure that they don’t have operational capacity to detect strikes of our own.

While I’ll concede I’m no expert in this sort of thing, as an aviation geek, I do know what Hartsfield-Jackson looks like from above — and the fact that this footage had circulated around in videos like this for some time now. These are two things an intelligence expert for the Washington Post didn’t seem to understand:







Nor is this the only time that Rogin has fallen prey to this sort of stuff regarding Iran.

Consider the fact that he reposted, on his X account, an interview with former Biden era Secretary of State Antony Blinken which blamed Israel for all of this — from AFPost, an account that cherry-picks clips to make Israel look bad, in part because it’s adjacent to some of the more dubiously anti-Semitic elements on the so-called woke right — and a factually incorrect post from an account widely believed to be AI slop which claimed, seemingly falsely, that China now controls the Strait of Hormuz because one of its ships is parked in the Gulf of Oman “watching the war” and providing intelligence. (Vessel Finder, which tracks the movement of ships, has been docked in port at Shanghai.)

Fmr. SoS Anthony Blinken says that Israel tried to pressure Obama to bomb Iran by saying they were going to bomb them with or without them, and Obama resisted. Israel used the same strategy that caused Trump to fight Iran. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/bqhPSpkllw — AF Post (@AFpost) March 8, 2026

BREAKING: Yesterday I wrote that ships in the Persian Gulf were changing their transponders to broadcast “Chinese Owner” and “All Chinese Crew” to avoid Iranian attack. The ocean’s rules had changed. The new rules were written in Mandarin. There is now a 30,000 ton Chinese… https://t.co/BI7daMCJ59 pic.twitter.com/yqU94ECdVz — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) March 8, 2026

Both of these are bad, but they’re nowhere near as bad as mistaking footage of the busiest airport in the United States as being proof that China has operational satellite capacity to track our aircraft movement everywhere. If so, you’d believe they would have given Khamenei and his retinue a bit of a heads-up, no?

So, yeah, in conclusion, Josh Rogin is an austere intelligence scholar. Thanks for providing a bit more gallows humor to a war that didn’t require any more, Washington Post.

