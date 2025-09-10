WaPo Publishes Hit Piece Criticizing Red States for Trying to Rein in Crime

The Washington Post published a story Monday criticizing Republican-led states for attempting to fight back against criminal activity, while lamenting lawmakers’ efforts to keep constituents safe.

The piece began with an attack against Mississippi for addressing its backlog of criminal cases.

The state reportedly created “a parallel operation” that relies on judges chosen by the chief justice of the state supreme court and prosecutors from the Mississippi attorney general’s office.

“Other red states have made similar moves in blue cities even as crime in those cities has decreased sharply from pandemic-era highs,” the article read. “And now President Donald Trump is borrowing from the playbook, having sent federal agents and National Guard troops to patrol the nation’s capital and threatening to do the same elsewhere.”

It’s no surprise the mainstream media is painting Republican efforts to control crime as an existential threat to the country. Their hatred for Trump and the police runs so deep that they don’t care about adding to the chaos with their rhetoric.

Trump’s decision to give federal assistance to large cities with high crime rates is a no-brainer.

Even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said last week that Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker should reach out to the White House and signal a willingness to work with federal authorities.

Yet most of Scarborough’s colleagues paint any increase in law enforcement as fascist, even when it’s done on the state level.

The Washington Post’s article went after Texas for deploying National Guard troops to handle potential protests related to the White House’s recent immigration crackdown. Why is this an issue?

Should the federal government work with states to help reduce urban crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The newspaper also slammed Georgia and Indiana for daring to increase “state police presence in blue cities,” and for creating “state boards to investigate and discipline local prosecutors.”

Considering how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis mishandled her case against the president, along with recent accusations of perjury, it’s no wonder they need more oversight.

Willis has been accused of committing lawfare against the commander in chief, in addition to having a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to handle the case. These revelations led to her being disqualified from the case.

And she’s only one of many local prosecutors who have been accused of abusing their authority and cutting deals with individuals who should be behind bars.

Defending such behavior has become a pattern with legacy media outlets. They seem more interested in protecting criminals and corrupt prosecutors than local citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security put out a news release last week citing a story from the New York Times that sympathized with a deported murderer instead of his victims.

DHS rightly asked why the media rarely covers the victims of violent crime, and instead chooses to produce sob stories in defense of hardened criminals.

“The New York Times ran a sob story of Orville Etoria, an illegal alien from Jamaica and a convicted MURDERER,” the DHS news release began. “In addition to murder, this serial criminal’s rap sheet includes criminal possession of a weapon, armed robbery, and forcible theft with a deadly weapon.”

A DHS representative quoted in the release asked, “Why does the New York Times continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegal aliens? When will they finally shed light on their victims?”

“Every single day President Trump and Secretary Noem fight for justice for American victims of illegal alien crime and nearly every single day the media ignores these victims and their families.”

It’s about time these outlets wake up and realize that although criminals and defendants have rights, the pendulum has swung too far. When articles like these are published, they undercut law enforcement and put violent offenders on a pedestal in an effort to sway the public.

By denying spikes in criminal activity and failing to highlight the consequences of a soft-on-crime approach, the media is only making our nation a more dangerous place.

Not only do they become complicit in the violence by doing so, but they’ve yet to offer one coherent solution to the problem and therefore, have lost all credibility.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.