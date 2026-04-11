WAPO Reporter Asks Vance Point-Blank if 'God Is on the Side' of US Against Iran

Vice President J.D. Vance said Tuesday whether he believes God supports the United States’ actions in Iran.President Donald Trump has frequently said that “God is on our side” regarding the U.S.’ military actions in Iran, arguing that America is on “the side of good.”

Vance said during a press conference in Hungary that he will continue to pray that God is on the U.S.’ side of the war since they are trying to prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“There’s been some rhetoric from your administration about this war, about God supporting the United States and this war and the strikes against Iran being part of God’s will. Do you agree with that and what do you make of the idea that God is on the side of the U.S. and these strikes?” a reporter for The Washington Post asked.

“I think my attitude towards military conflict has always been to pray that we are on God’s side and my own view is we are doing this for the right reasons. We’re doing this because we don’t want a regime that has committed acts of terrorism to have the world’s most dangerous weapon,” Vance said.

“Because that would mean a lot of innocent people [would be] dead. I certainly hope that God agrees with the decision that Iran shouldn’t have a nuclear weapon, but I’ll keep praying about it, and if He gives me a good answer, you’ll be the first to know, Natalie.”

The U.S. launched strikes on more than 50 military targets on Kharg Island on Tuesday, which happened right before Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline to reach a deal on ending the war.

This action took place while Iranian officials continue to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil export hub, and caused gas prices in the U.S. to surge by 35 percent since the start of the conflict on Feb. 28.

The reporter also asked Vance whether a deal could be reached by the deadline. Vance said Iran could either agree to end the war and stop committing terrorism, or they can suffer serious consequences.

“If the Iranians don’t come to the table, and they stay committed to terrorism [and] to terrorizing their neighbors, not just Israel, but of course their Arab neighbors too, then the economic situation in Iran is going to continue to be very, very bad and frankly will probably get worse,” Vance said.

“And so, what the president has asked his entire team to do, particularly Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is to figure out what are the contours of a potential deal. What are they willing to do? Because militarily, it frankly doesn’t matter one way or the other to us, it’s fundamentally a question of what does this look like afterwards and that’s what the negotiations have been focused on.”

Trump warned Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die” because Iran is unlikely to negotiate with the U.S. and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the deadline. A reporter also asked Trump during a Monday briefing whether God is on his side in the war.

“I do, because God is good,” Trump said.

“Because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of. God doesn’t like what’s happening. I don’t like what’s happening. Everyone says, I enjoy, I don’t enjoy this. I don’t enjoy it.”

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