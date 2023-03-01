WaPo Reporter Under Fire for Response to Gisele Fetterman Fleeing Country While Husband Suffers

A Washington Post reporter has been blasted on social media for her comment regarding Gisele Fetterman’s response to her husband’s recent hospitalization.

Gisele Fetterman is the wife of Sen. John Fetterman (D – Pa.), who earlier this month checked himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be treated for clinical depression.

Instead of standing by her husband and helping him to get through this, Gisele Fetterman’s response to this unfortunate turn of affairs was to pack up the children and drive to Canada for a vacation.

“I did the first thing I could think of,” she wrote on Twitter, “Pack up and drive.” In a reply to her tweet, she stated that they had gone to Canada.

We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves. pic.twitter.com/0PWQXHrbqT — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

In response, Colby Itkowitz of the Washington Post praised Gisele Fetterman for her actions, writing on Twitter, “May we all handle the inevitable hard times with this much grace and clarity.”

“Washington Post reporter deleted this tweet for some reason,” one Twitter user wrote.

Washington Post reporter deleted this tweet for some reason. 🤔 https://t.co/IifrcRYANx pic.twitter.com/Z41SfYYedN — Sister Toldjah 🌻 (@sistertoldjah) February 27, 2023

Naturally, this provoked outrage from people who felt that abandoning her husband when he needed her and his children the most was not the wisest or most “graceful” course of action, and the tweet was promptly deleted.

Remember…. just like they’ve redefined the word woman, they now define “grace and clarity” as abandoning your family members during times of medical need. @colbyitkowitz — LtBob (@ltbob77) February 28, 2023

@ColbyItkowitz Colby, why did you delete? Do you think it is appropriate to leave your husband when he is ill? — audrey day (@herefordzonemom) February 27, 2023

If anyone doubts that the tweet from Itkowitz was real, you can find it on the Twitter archive right here.

But more to the point, how is what Gisele Fetterman did showing “grace and clarity”? In what world is abandoning your husband while he is suffering the right thing to do?

John Fetterman is facing some very serious mental health problems. This is not a broken bone or a physical injury that can be healed overnight, it is going to take a long time for him to heal and he needs the support of his family to get through this.

What is happening to John Fetterman is really quite sad, and it is purely the fault of the Democrats and even his wife who pushed him to continue running for Senate despite his health problems.

The Democrats’ desperation to hold on to political power led them to force a man with serious health issues into the Senate, and now he is paying the price for it.

Let’s pray for Sen. Fetterman and for his family during this time, but we also need to acknowledge that Fetterman may not be able to continue to do his job if these health problems continue.

His wife is aware of the implications of this, and the fact that she ran away instead of standing by her husband is frankly quite shameful.

