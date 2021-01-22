The Washington Post said Friday that it had “repurposed and updated” a story containing joking comments made by Vice President Kamala Harris about prison inmates begging for water.

The Post’s 2019 Harris feature formerly contained comments wherein Harris compared her life on the campaign trail to the trials of prison inmates.

Reason first published the excerpt that The Post removed.

The excerpt describes Harris and her sister Maya preparing for a Democratic debate in a “beach-facing hotel suite” in Miami. Harris recalls walking on the beach with her husband and taking a SoulCycle class.

“That kind of stuff,” Kamala said between sips of iced tea, “which was about bringing a little normal to the days, that was a treat for me.” TRENDING: Biden Gets Off to Slow Start, Lags Behind Obama and Trump with First Approval Rating “I mean, in some ways it was a treat,” Maya said. “But not really.” “It’s a treat that a prisoner gets when they ask for, ‘A morsel of food please,’” Kamala said shoving her hands forward as if clutching a metal plate, her voice now trembling like an old British man locked in a Dickensian jail cell. “‘And water! I just want wahtahhh….’ Your standards really go out the f—ing window.” Kamala burst into laughter.

The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, but its communications manager Molly Gannon Coway told Reason on Thursday that “we repurposed and updated some of our strong biographical pieces about both political figures.”

“The profile of Maya Harris was updated with new reporting, as noted online, using the existing URL,” she continued. “The original story remains available in print.”

