Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee weren’t the only ones left looking like mental Chihuahuas by Attorney General William Barr’s tour de force appearance on Tuesday.

Their allies in the mainstream media were yapping, too.

And as a Twitter post published by Washington Post chief “fact checker” Glenn Kessler showed, the ankle-biting was just as bad in the cyber world as it was in the auditorium of the Capitol Visitors Center where Barr testified.

In the post, Kessler tried to smear Barr as a liar for citing an entirely truthful statistic regarding the homicide rate among black Americans — a statistic that shows the foundational statement of the so-called Black Lives Matter movement is a lie itself.

As National Review’s peerless Andrew McCarthy noted Tuesday, Barr’s written statement to the committee included a telling fact about how the relentless leftist war on law enforcement is actually making life more dangerous for African-Americans:

TRENDING: Barr Asks the One Question Democrats Don't Want To Hear During Contentious Hearing

“The leading cause of death for young black males is homicide. Every year approximately 7,500 black Americans are victims of homicide, and the vast majority of them — around 90 percent — are killed by other blacks, mainly by gunfire.

“Each of those lives matter,” he added.

It’s a statement that reflects a grim reality, and in a responsible world, sane adults might take notice.

Did the Democrats overplay their hand in grilling Barr on Tuesday? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3288 Votes) 0% (13 Votes)

But in a world where Trump Derangement Syndrome holds dangerous sway among liberal lawmakers and media members alike, it’s a truth that runs counter to the liberal narrative — and so it must be a lie.

In response to Barr’s statement Kessler dredged up a Washington Post “Fact Checker” column from 2014, when former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said much the same thing during the controversy over the shooting death of Michael Brown, the black resident of Ferguson, Missouri, who died after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Barr: “90 percent [of black homicide] — are killed by other blacks” In 2014, this statement earned Two Pinocchios. Virtually same percentage of whites kill whites — important missing context. –> https://t.co/Bq2P5JR8nd — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 28, 2020

“In 2014, this statement earned Two Pinocchios,” Kessler wrote. “Virtually same percentage of whites kill whites — important missing context.”

Kessler was referring to a 2014 “Fact Checker” piece by Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee and his “Fact Checker” column’s rating system, which ranks the truthfulness of a statement a scale of one to four “Pinocchios.” Four is the worst, but two “Pinocchios” represents a lie of omission.

RELATED: US Newspapers Have Received $19 Million from Chinese Propaganda Outlet

“A politician can create a false, misleading impression by playing with words and using legalistic language that means little to ordinary people,” the ratings system explains.

Accusing a man of creating “a false, misleading impression by playing with words” is a long way of calling that man a liar.

But the accusation isn’t remotely relevant to the statement Barr made (which may be why Kessler was forced to fall back on a six-year-old “Fact Checker” column to do it). Barr’s point was the true source of danger to black people in the United States when it comes to homicide — and it’s not police officers. Whether that’s equally true of whites is not only not “important,” it has literally no bearing on the case at all.

And social media users let Kessler know it:

Is it true or not true?? — Social Distancer (@aarond23) July 28, 2020

Fact Check: True but I need an excuse for Pinocchios so I’ve added another fact that doesn’t actually relate to the question at hand but Wapo readers will yell at me if I give zero Pinocchios to a “hate fact” and I’m a DNC apparatchik besides. — Kool Story Bro (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 28, 2020

This may be the worst fact check I’ve ever seen. Ruling something as untrue, that is factually true, because it didn’t include an unrelated piece of information is next-level. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 28, 2020

In other words, it’s a fact. Context is irrelevant to the point Barr was trying to make. — Miguel Rafael Núñez (@xchixm) July 28, 2020

Others used mockery to maker their points:

Barr: “Two plus two equals four.” WaPo: “Two Pinocchios! One plus three ALSO equals four!” — The Deuce (@TheDeuce1102) July 28, 2020

ME: “Sky is Blue” YOU: “Deserves 2 Pinocchio’s since you failed to point out ‘Grass is Green’.” ME: 👌 — FightForFairFlapjacks (@ChrisNi13120816) July 28, 2020

Mockery aside, this is serious business — more serious than any of the liberal Lilliputians on the Judiciary Committee treated it, dedicated as they are to smearing President Donald Trump and his administration.

What Barr was talking about, what any American of goodwill should be concerned with, is the carnage ripping that rips through the black community on a regular basis that has nothing to do with bogus “systemic racism” in the United States.

But that didn’t fit the mindset of the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, led by the Trump-hating Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

It also doesn’t fit the political agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has taken over the easily swayed hearts and minds of American liberals.

The “fact checkers” in the mainstream media, obsequiously aligned with the Democratic Party, might have no interest in exposing the truth behind Black Lives Matter — its “trained Marxist” founders, its terrorist-tied funders.

But millions of Americans are learning.

And Barr’s appearance was an excellent step in the right direction.

The headline on a New York Post column by Trump-supporting Michael Goodwin put it perfectly: “AG Barr destroys Jerry Nadler in another House Democrat testimony disaster.”

With 96 days left before the presidential election, performances like the one Barr gave on Tuesday is a good example of why Democrats hate and fear him so much.

It should be seen by every American who cares about the future of the country.

It would go a long way toward bringing Democrats to heel.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.