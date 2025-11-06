Share
WaPo's Latest ICE Lie Is So Bad the Official DHS X Account Asks 'How Do You People Sleep at Night,' Then Tears the School Teacher Story Apart Point by Point

 By Samuel Short  November 6, 2025 at 7:50am
The media’s portrayal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is only going to make their job more dangerous than it already is.

The Department of Homeland Security caught the Washington Post telling an absolutely egregious lie about ICE agents who were hunting down an illegal alien. They replied to the Post’s story via social media platform X to correct the record for all to see.

On Wednesday, the outlet posted a link to a story about a teacher arrested by ICE at a daycare in Chicago, Rayito de Sol, which is both a daycare and immersion school. The Post tried to paint the occasion as evil ICE officers striking fear into the hearts of young children and parents as they barged in, apprehending a woman who apparently had a work permit but was taken into custody anyway.

How could these agents do such a thing?

How could they just haul away someone a parent of a child at the school called, “a wonderful person, a mother, an excellent community member.”

Well, according to DHS, they did not.

Should the so-called journalist who wrote this tissue of lies be fired?

“How do you people sleep at night after lying all day to the American people like this? ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside,” DHS told the Post.

“Here is the real story: Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.

“Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare — recklessly endangering the children inside.

“The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity.”

Illinois Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley posted footage of the arrest, furthering the falsehood spread by the Post that this was a teacher.

DHS promptly gave him a response, as well.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted the real identity of the woman in question. She is an illegal from Columbia named Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano. She was apprehended at the border in 2023 only to be released under the Biden administration.

Leftist outlets lying like this only make ICE’s job harder.

Unfortunately, we cannot say this will get someone killed, because these narratives already have.

Attacks on ICE facilities are now commonplace as brainwashed leftists believe they are freedom fighters and liberators by helping criminal aliens avoid deportation.

Anyone lying like this needs to be called out.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation