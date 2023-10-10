As War Breaks Out in Middle East, White House Obsesses Over 'Junk Fees'

Leftists are always ready to throw the term “Nazi” around.

But what do you call an administration where the president hosts a barbecue with a live band while thousands of Jewish people are being kidnapped or slaughtered and then calls a lid the next day?

“Nero” comes to mind.

While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band pic.twitter.com/0xqRDwyuoR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 8, 2023

The barbecue was on Sunday. The next day, as the Israel Defense Forces engaged in life-and-death fighting with the terrorist group Hamas, the White House couldn’t hold back its excitement about “junk fees.”

At 3 p.m. on Monday, the White House posted, “Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families. President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers.”

Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families. President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2023

Really?

The Middle East may be blowing up. Eleven Americans that we know of are dead, and dozens more may be kidnapped.

And the White House thinks this was a good time to talk about “junk fees.”

Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for the 2024 presidential campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, published a social media post asking, “Terrorists are holding Americans hostage in Gaza right now… and your priority is concert tickets?”

Terrorists are holding Americans hostage in Gaza right now… and your priority is concert tickets? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 9, 2023



Abigail Jackson, communications director for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, wrote, “Is there anything else happening right now that you might want to comment on?”

Is there anything else happening right now that you might want to comment on? — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2023

Former Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores had a few suggestions about what else the president might have to think about: “The world is on fire. Americans are dying. Israel is under attack. The southern border is being invaded.”

The world is on fire. Americans are dying. Israel is under attack. The southern border is being invaded. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) October 9, 2023

Townhall columnist Phil Holloway wrote, “Thanks for protecting me from junk fees while the Middle East burns.”

Thanks for protecting me from junk fees while the Middle East burns — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 9, 2023

One X user summed up the White House obliviousness in three words: “Worst administration ever.”

Worst administration ever — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 9, 2023



While some may consider this merely a case of a White House being tone deaf — and perhaps it is — the more likely explanation is the Biden administration is trying desperately to deflect from its foreign policy failures by pointing to anything else it consider a success, no matter how small.

Not only is Biden being criticized for releasing $6 billion to Iran, a state that openly sponsors terrorism, but reports are now circulating that the weapons left behind during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal may have actually ended up in the hands of the Hamas killers who invaded Israel on Saturday.

And at home, things are not much better.

The ripple effect of the chaos at the southern border now has Democratic mayors like New York City’s Eric Adams begging for help as the city devolves into criminal chaos.

It’s no wonder Biden is throwing barbecues while his White House boasts about his efforts to combat “junk fees.”

Inflation may be suffocating small businesses and households, and gas and grocery prices have Americans struggling to stay afloat, but hey, at least the president has time to battle pesky fees on hotel reservations and concert tickets. Never mind that you can’t afford a vacation or the gas it would take you to drive to the concert.

It’s a pathetic effort by an administration that seems to turn everything to dust just by touching it.

Ancient Rome had its Nero, drowning in decadence as his city burned. The United States has Joe Biden, turning a blind eye as the world burns — and hoping Americans are blind, too.

