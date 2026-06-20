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An aerial view of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the Department of War as seen in Arlington, Virginia, and May 31, 2026.
An aerial view of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the Department of War as seen in Arlington, Virginia, and May 31, 2026. (Daniel Slim - AFP / Getty Images)

War Department Whittles Down Number of 'Religions' It Recognizes

 By Michael Austin  June 20, 2026 at 8:00am
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The War Department reduced the number of religions it formally recognizes from 211 down to 31, condensing some of the list and entirely removing other options.

Military.com reported on June 4 that a memorandum released last month made the adjustments, which were the first amendments to the officially recognized religions list since 2017.

The change was made to “streamline the DoW collection of religious preferences collection for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy.”

Anthony Tata, under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness of the United States, signed the memo.

“The new list will provide chaplains with clear, readily available information that will better enable them to anticipate the religious support needs of service members and to provide religious support activities that align with service members’ personal faith and practices,” Tata wrote.

The new list removed designations such as Atheists, Asatru, Deists, Druids, Eckankar, Heathens, Humanists, Magick, New Age, Pagan, Rosicrucianism, Shaman, Spiritualists, Troth, Unitarian Universalists, and Wiccans.

The new list includes nearly two dozen branches of Christianity — ranging from Roman Catholic and Orthodox to Baptist and Presbyterian — as well as Agnostic, Baha’i, Buddhism, Mormonism, Hindu, Islam, Judaism, and Sikh.

No Religion and Other Religions are also options on the list.

Military.com noted that the move comes as War Secretary Pete Hegseth leads the Pentagon toward an embrace of the Christian heritage that has long shaped the American military.

Hegseth announced an effort in March to reform the Chaplain Corps, which included amending the list of recognized religions.

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“The previous system had ballooned to well over 200 faith codes… It was impractical and unusable, and many codes were never used at all,” Hegseth said.

The vast majority of service members only used six of the codes, meaning that reducing the size of the list also made practical sense.

“This brings the codes in line with its original purpose, giving chaplains clear, usable information so they can minister to service members in a way that aligns with that service member’s faith background and religious practice,” Hegseth continued.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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